Helix Midnight Elite Mattress Review: The Ultimate Bed for Comfort? 8:19 Watch Now

Helix Midnight Elite Mattress Review: The Ultimate Bed for Comfort?

Jun 1, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So the brand Helix Sleep threw us a bit of a curve ball by introducing an entirely new lineup of mattresses called The Elite Collection. And we're gonna talk about those in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I am a cnet, and we have our review of the Helix Elite Midnight Mattress. Specifically, we're gonna talk about why I said specifically here later in the video, but we're gonna talk about everything you need to know about this mattress and the Helix Elite Collection. We're gonna [00:00:30] talk about what this bed is made of, what it feels like to sleep on, how firm it is, how much it costs, and who should think about looking at this mattress specifically and the Elite collection. If that sounds good and you find this video helpful, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and we'll have a lot more information linked down below in the description, so be sure to take a look. So we're gonna cover the policy info for the Helix Elite Collection. First, this is stuff like shipping returns, trial periods, and warranties. Speaker 1: Now, they did send us out this mattress for free so we can test it out and tell you about it, but if you get one for yourself, you're gonna start with free bed in a box shipping. Now bed in a box shipping implies that [00:01:00] it'll arrive in a singular box, but this bed is a little bit different. It actually arrived in two boxes. One contains the base layer of the mattress, so just all the support coils and foams underneath. And then a second box featured the pillow top and the comfort insert, which we'll talk about a bit later. It was still a very easy process. It just had a few extra steps that included putting on the comfort insert and zipping on the pillow top. Once the match arrives at your door, that's when your trial period begins. You get a hundred nights with this mattress and all the beds from Helix. Speaker 1: There's a [00:01:30] lot of beds from Helix, which we'll talk about a little bit later. So you get a little bit over three months to sleep on the bed at home to determine if you like it or not. You decide that you don't. Within the trial window, you can return an angle, a full refund, but if you decide to keep the mattress, which you probably will because you're doing less of research and watching a mattress review online, this comes with a 15 year warranty, which is a little bit above the 10 year warranty you find on the Helis core lineup. So that's all the policy stuff. We'll try and link more specific details down below in the description if you wanna learn more. But the bottom line is it's a pretty consumer friendly process, especially with that in-home trial period [00:02:00] that is risk free and it's one of the reasons people feel comfortable buying a mattress online. Speaker 1: Let's get in the more interesting stuff now, and we can't really talk about this particular mattress without talking about Helix as a brand because they do things quite a bit differently than most other online mattress brands. We're gonna be kind of ignoring the more specialty mattresses Helix makes in this video, like the Helix Plus mattress for heavier folks and their natural inorganic birch lineup. We're also gonna be talking about their main collection of mattresses. So you have their six core lineup of mattresses. You have the sunset, the moonlight, the midnight, the dusk, [00:02:30] the twilight, and the dawn. So then you have six upgraded versions of those core models with the Luxe collection. And now they introduce the Elite collection, which is their top of the line mattresses. They all correspond to those original names. So you have, you know, the Sunset Luxe, and then you have the Midnight Elite, which is the one that we have in our possession. Speaker 1: Now having 18 beds to choose from can sound a bit overwhelming, but Helix has a nice sleep quiz on their website that guides you through the process, asks you some pretty simple questions about your body weight, your sleeping preferences or not. You have aches and pains [00:03:00] and you can even take the sleep quiz with your sleeping partner as well. Once you take the quiz, it'll give you their core model it recommends for you and the corresponding lux and now corresponding elite model. Me personally, I think Helix does their whole business model in a really smart way because it gives shoppers a nice guided experience, especially if you're not really sure what you want in your next mattress. That sleep quiz I think is super valuable, which brings us to the elite mattresses. We've done some videos comparing the core models to the luxe models, and we're gonna be talking about what's different [00:03:30] and new in these elite mattresses. Speaker 1: So I mentioned their whole two box setup process earlier, and the reason for that is, is that the base of support is gonna be pretty much the exact same no matter which elite model you go with. What's actually going to change significantly is the comfort insert layer. It's actually many different layers. You have alternating layers of foam and coils that's gonna really alter the firmness and feel profile of each helix. Elite mattress, for example, on the Midnight mattress, which [00:04:00] the Midnight Mattress is kind of helix most accommodating mattress like the Sunset Mattress is really geared towards side sleepers. You get a lot of softness and a lot of pressure relief. And then you have something like the Dawn Mattress, which is a bit more firm and a bit more of a memory foam feel. The Midnight Mattress is kind of their medium firmness and just really accommodating soft neutral feel. Speaker 1: And it's the one that a lot of people wind up with when they take the sleep quiz, especially for couples because it's just really agreeable. And the construction of this one actually uses [00:04:30] a layer of what they call Helix dynamic foam at the bottom. Then you have that very thin layer of micro coils, then you have a layer of memory foam, more micro coils and more Helix dynamic foam plus that pillow top that I mentioned. That just gives us a super luxurious feel. Pretty much every year we put out a best list called Best Hotel Beds, which is meant to find the best type of mattress you can buy online that's gonna best emulate that hotel experience, that really luxurious feel. And from what I've been able to tell so far, the Helix Elite beds are gonna be firmly on that list. [00:05:00] This is just a super luxurious mattress with a very nice pillowtop feel. Speaker 1: I can't imagine people will try out any one of these helix beds and find them uncomfortable, especially if you take that sleep quiz, you find the one that's supposed to work best for you according to Helix, there is a very low chance you'd be returning one, in my opinion. Moving over to Firmness. Now that's obviously gonna vary quite a bit depending on which of these Helix elite beds you go with. If we're just looking at the midnight specifically, this one is gonna be around a flat medium, so it's gonna be very accommodating for pretty much all sleeper types, back, stomach, side and combination. A medium [00:05:30] firmness works especially well for combo sleepers because if you're gonna be spending part of the night on your side and part of the night on your back, you want one that's gonna work for both. And a medium is especially popular with couples as well because not everyone can agree on a preferred sleeping position. Speaker 1: So this is why the midnight is kind of their most popular, most accommodating mattress. And speaking of couples, this bed is very good for couples in my opinion, especially if you take that sweet quiz together and find one that works best for both of you. The edge support refers to how well the outer edge of the bed hold up under pressure, and that's very important for couples [00:06:00] sharing a mattress. And the edge support on this thing is exceptional. I don't think you should be getting any of that roll off sensation if you wind up sleeping on the outer edges of the bed, which is very common in more high-end hybrid beds like this. Most isolation refers to how well the bed absorbs cross mattress motion, which is also pretty important if you're gonna be sharing a mattress and your partner toss and turns a lot. Speaker 1: And a bed like this isn't gonna do quite as well as an foam mattress that uses a lot of memory foam like a Nectar or Tempur-pedic. Maybe if you are an extremely light sleeper, you might wake up if your partner tosses and turns a lot, but I suspect you'll go back to sleep [00:06:30] right away given how comfortable this mattress is. So I don't see it being a huge issue. So next up we need to talk about pricing. And this is another area where I think Helix did it in a pretty smart way. So they have a thousand dollars price gap between each collection of mattresses. So if we're looking at the core models, you're looking at roughly $1,400 for a queen before factoring and discounts. If we're looking at the luxe models, it's around $2,400 before factoring in discounts, and then you guessed it, $3,400 for a elite mattress. Speaker 1: And they do offer discounts pretty much [00:07:00] year round. Right now you can pick up a Helix Elite mattress for 2,750 bucks, which makes it very competitively priced with a lot of other mattresses that I think personally aren't as luxurious as this. So I do think if you have the budget for it, these Helix elite beds are just really nice. And that leaves us with the question, who should think about getting one of these helix elite beds? And I think for anyone who has a pretty good amount of money to spend on a mattress and want something noticeably super luxurious, you'll probably really like this since it has that sleep quiz and so [00:07:30] many different options available, you should be able to find one that works for you and your sleeping preferences, whether you want a noticeably firm bed, one around a medium or a soft bed. Speaker 1: And I can't imagine people will find any one of these mattress to be uncomfortable, especially if you find the right one in the Heli sleep quiz. The only real barrier to this, I think is gonna be pricing, and you have other options available from Helix as a brand. So I think Helix is just killing it right now. They're doing some really awesome things and they're a brand that I can easily recommend to people whether you have a lot of money to spend or [00:08:00] even a little bit money to spend with their core models. So what do you think about these Helix Elite mattresses? Let us know. Write us down below in the comments section. And if you need any more information, there's a ton of stuff in the description to help you with your online mattress search, including any discounts we can find. So be sure to take a look. If you found this video helpful or interesting, make sure you get a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. But it's gonna do it for me. This is on the scene at home. I'll see you in the next one.