HealthyU delivers a 7-lead ECG to your doorstep

Transcript
[MUSIC] HD medical wants to bridge the gap between your home and the doctor's office with healthy you a little device that can measure your vitals remotely and feed them directly to your medical provider. [MUSIC] Telemedicine has become a necessity during the global pandemic with more and more patients taking consultations on the phone or on video chat to avoid stepping foot in the clinic. But there is still a lot that can't be measured remotely and that's where HealthyU comes in. [MUSIC] Now, using it doesn't require medical degree, all you have to do is place it on top of your chest making sure, That two of your fingers are on top of the two electrodes on the front. It also has electrodes on the back as well as a temperature and optical sensor, which combined, can track all this data. Now it is important to note that this is not meant to replace a hospital grade ECG which has 12 leads, but the seven leads on the healthy you still paint a much broader picture than a lot of the other devices that we would be able to use at home. Say for example, a smartwatch Like the Apple watch or the Samsung galaxy watch or the Fitbit sense, which all have electrocardiograms as well. But these only have one lead. You can also move it around to different points on your chest to get even more information [MUSIC] It then pairs with your computer or your smartwatch. So that you can send all this data to your doctor for interpretation. Well not a diagnostic tool yet, it can be a helpful screening tool to help your doctor figure out if your issue does in fact require an in person visit. The company plans to roll out this device to both help providers and consumers later this year. For more information about future health tech and all our coverage of ces 2021, you can log on to cnet.com and YouTube. I'll see you next time.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

96 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1398 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

CES 2021: The best TVs from the show

15:01

Talking with Samsung about its new robot helpers

15:37

Beyond the 5G hype: Searching for real solutions to the coronavirus mess

27:17

PAL-V's flying car is testing in EU

25:02

GM unveils BrightDrop, a futuristic delivery system for packages

8:35

GM introduces its new customer service platform, Ultifi

3:51

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The future of vertical farming is hiding in this shipping container

3:37

Sony debuts OLED and 8K TVs with cognitive processing

3:06

GM teases the future with flying car

1:16

OptiBP measures blood pressure from your phone

6:05

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Guns 'N Roses pinball is a technical marvel

8:49

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

ColdSnap makes ice cream from pods in less than 2 minutes

8:31

LG offers peek at rollable phone at CES 2021

0:18

Samsung's Bespoke fridges bring new colors into the kitchen

3:48

Infinity Game Table puts board games on demand

6:01

HP's work laptops at CES 2021 are made for micro mobility

5:36

Crazy transparent OLED concept TVs come to sushi bars, subway cars and bed

4:06

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54