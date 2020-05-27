HBO Max: How to get it

HBO Max is flat out the best way to get HBO content.
It gives you everything in HBO his regular catalog with its originals and movies.
Plus, you get max originals classic content, Looney Tunes and more.
Max's price is the same as eight views, other streaming options, so you pay the same and you get more content.
HBO's first foray into streaming was HBO Go, which gave people who signed up for HBO through cable, a streaming version.
Then there was HBO Now, which let you get HBO content Content streaming without a cable package, both now and go have the same HBO catalog.
Here's the simplest pathway to HBO max.
If you do not have ties with HBO right now, meaning no go or no now, you can sign up at HBO max.
com Otherwise, there are a crazy amount of ways to get HBO Max, depending on whether you're an at&t customer, or are already signed up for HBO NOW, or if you have access to HBO Go.
HBO is trying to make the pathway from its older options to Mac's simple.
If you have HBO through HBO NOW, update your app.
If it turns into HBO Max, congrats!
You just need to okay the new privacy plan and terms of service and you're done.
You've got Max, which means you get all the HBO's content plus all the Max stuff.
If you had HBO Now and there's no auto update to Max You are still using HBO NOW that gets you HBO is catalogue only, your HBO NOW app will automatically become HBO Max, depending on whether HBO has a deal in place with whatever company you're already paying to get HBO As an example, if you pay for HBO NOW directly or through partners like Apple or Google, you should be getting the automatic update.
What if you're paying for HBO through a cable subscription which Get you HBO Go.
This is handled differently than now.
If you have HBO Go download the HBO max app.
Try to authenticate with your HBO Go credentials.
See what happens.
Depending on your cable company, you will either get access to max or not If you are eligible for Max, Go will not auto-update to Max.
So you will still have access to two different apps, Go and Max.
But why would you use Go if you have Max?
If you have Go and you don't care about Max originals and the Max catalog, you don't have to do anything.
If you don't get Max through Go or Now, there's still a chance You can get max.
If you're on one of 18 T's many plans, because at&t owns HBO.
Take a look at this chart.
If you have at&t unlimited elite wireless internet 1000 at&t TV Premier, at&t TV now max DirecTV premier universe you for 100 you versus you for 50 or have HBO through at&t.
You get HBO max included.
No extra charge.
So download the app and watch for free.
If all of this seems maddening, let's circle back with what makes HBO max different than the others.
First up, you get that enhanced catalogue.
HBO titles like Game of Thrones are available along with friends, Big Bang Theory, DC movie universe, and Studio Ghibli films.
Then there are be Max originals.
The unscripted Friends reunion will head to Max.
Zack Snyder's ultimate cut of Justice League is headed to Max in 2021.
Anna Kendrick has a new show called Love Life.
None of those will be available on HBO's Now or Go.
HBO Max is also arranged differently than the other streaming options.
You get a different design language and curated recommendations.
Then there are multiple profiles which were not available on go or now, that means you could have a profile for your child, one for yourself and one for your partner.
Your recommendations should be better since viewing habits are siloed.
HBO max allows three streams at a time and you can download content for offline viewing on mobile.
You can't download on now and go directly.
So there you have it.
Not so hard, right?
We ranked around 100 streaming services.
See which are the best right here.
I'm gonna go now to the Max, bye.
