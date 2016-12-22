Connect with us
HolidayBuyer's Guide
Your video, "Has Apple abandonded the desktop? Facebook live audio"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Has Apple abandonded the desktop? Facebook live audio: Tech Today

About Video

Tech Today: Has Apple abandonded the desktop? Facebook live audio

1:06 /

Today's round-up of the biggest tech stories include Apple's response to accusations it's abandoning desktop machines, Facebook launching live audio and 7-Eleven entering the drone delivery game.

Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Amidst criticism that the company has abandoned traditional desktop computers, Apple CEO Tim Cook seems to be deflecting the claim. An internal post obtained by Tech Crunch, Cook said quote, we have great desktops in our roadmap. That remains to be seen though as it's been years since most of it's desktop lineup has been updated. Hot off the heels of Facebook live video streaming, the social network is now turning to audio. Facebook live audio has opened up to a select group of publishers like BBC and Harper Collins with plans to make it completely public to users sometime next year. Expect to start hearing contents soon. [MUSIC] And finally 7-Eleven has successfully conducted 77 drone deliveries to customers in Reno in collaboration with drone startup Flirtey. Items delivered included hot food, drinks and over-the-counter medicine. The plan is to expand drone delivery service in 2017. [MUSIC] You could save today's latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today App in the Apple App Store.

New releases

Video: Nokia sues Apple, Super Mario Run breaks download records
Nokia sues Apple, Super Mario Run breaks download records
1:17 December 22, 2016
All the biggest tech stories of the day include Nokia's suit against Apple over 32 patent and Super Mario Run's record-breaking debut....
Play video
Video: Netflix Twitter hacked by 'white-hat' group
Netflix Twitter hacked by 'white-hat' group
1:19 December 21, 2016
Self-proclaimed white-hat security group OurMine had a busy day. We'd offer reassurance your Netflix account is fine, but you're probably...
Play video
Video: CNET's greatest bloopers of 2016
CNET's greatest bloopers of 2016
4:38 December 21, 2016
We hand-picked our favorite outtakes of 2016 from our talented CNET editors all for your viewing pleasure.
Play video
Video: Dell XPS 13: Still drop-dead gorgeous
Dell XPS 13: Still drop-dead gorgeous
1:33 December 21, 2016
The no-bezel screen on the XPS 13 still wows two years later, and the updated components keep it in the hunt against newer, thinner...
Play video
Video: The highs and lows for Apple in 2016
The highs and lows for Apple in 2016
7:01 December 21, 2016
We recap one of Apple's toughest years with the highs and lows of 2016. What were the high and low points for you?
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Volkswagen agrees to buy back or fix its dirty 3.0-liter diesels
AutoComplete: Volkswagen agrees to buy back or fix its dirty 3.0-liter diesels
1:14 December 21, 2016
Volvo re-releases its safety-enhancing LifePaint, and Acura debuts the NSX GT3's new livery.
Play video
Video: Silly Australia, you can't block The Pirate Bay
Silly Australia, you can't block The Pirate Bay
1:12 December 21, 2016
Australia's telecoms are trying to stop access to the site, but there's a simple workaround that makes it pretty easy to find.
Play video
Video: The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport takes on the Jaguar F-Type SVR
The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport takes on the Jaguar F-Type SVR
15:14 December 21, 2016
We take an American icon to the track and compare it with the UK's latest quick cat. Which of these sports cars is worth your money?
Play video