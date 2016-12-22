Has Apple abandonded the desktop? Facebook live audio: Tech Today
Today's round-up of the biggest tech stories include Apple's response to accusations it's abandoning desktop machines, Facebook launching live audio and 7-Eleven entering the drone delivery game.
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Amidst criticism that the company has abandoned traditional desktop computers, Apple CEO Tim Cook seems to be deflecting the claim. An internal post obtained by Tech Crunch, Cook said quote, we have great desktops in our roadmap. That remains to be seen though as it's been years since most of it's desktop lineup has been updated. Hot off the heels of Facebook live video streaming, the social network is now turning to audio. Facebook live audio has opened up to a select group of publishers like BBC and Harper Collins with plans to make it completely public to users sometime next year. Expect to start hearing contents soon. [MUSIC] And finally 7-Eleven has successfully conducted 77 drone deliveries to customers in Reno in collaboration with drone startup Flirtey. Items delivered included hot food, drinks and over-the-counter medicine. The plan is to expand drone delivery service in 2017. [MUSIC] You could save today's latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today App in the Apple App Store.