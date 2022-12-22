Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It? 7:22 Watch Now

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

Dec 22, 2022 Comics & Toys

Speaker 1: Expecto patron. Speaker 2: Yay Speaker 1: Ven. As a huge potter head, I like to fill my days with little bits of magic and now I no longer have to pretend that my wand pen can do anything other than just right, because now there's the [00:00:30] Harry Potter Magic caster wand, which is the closest thing to a real wand I have ever seen Expel arm. This is an interactive wand for Warner Brothers that connects to your phone, tablet, and smart home devices. After you pair it to a companion app, you can cast dozens of spells and conjure up a patronus on your tv. Lumo Lights up your wand and Lumos Maxima will also light up your wand box. Color area changes the colors of your smart [00:01:00] lights and media. Low jinx summons a thunderstorm with flashing lights and sounds Lumos. Yay. The idea really is to bring the magic of the wizarding world to life. So yeah, it might be easier to just use an app to control your smart home devices, but that's not very magical, is it? Speaker 1: [00:01:30] The magic caster wand comes in four different designs, but one of them is a limited edition, one that isn't available anymore. So your remaining options are loyal, defiant, and honorable. The differences are really only in the design because they all cast the same spells. You can order them online at Harry Potter magic caster wand.com and they'll be available at Harry Potter shops too. Now you'll wanna brace yourself for the price. These wands cost a whopping $150, which [00:02:00] honestly is not a very magical number. I have the honorable wand, which Warner Brothers describes as rugged and aged in appearance. Let's go ahead and unbox this and see for ourselves. So we're gonna slide off the cover and I love how luxurious this box feels. It's very like leather, like Speaker 3: Wow, Speaker 1: So cool Harry Potter theme. Speaker 1: [00:02:30] That's so fun. And as you can see, this box basically doubles as a smart light. The lights around it will also change color with certain spells, so it won't just be the wand or your tv. So take off a wand and honestly, I'm a little disappointed with how light it feels. I feel like especially cuz it's $150 wand, you kind of want it to feel a bit more hefty and wood-like this feels a bit plasticy. [00:03:00] Um, and it's just a lot lighter than I expected and I think that could be seen as a good thing. Like yeah, it's loaded with tech but it's still really light. But still just for that feeling of just kind of like carrying a wand, you want it to feel a bit more like what I wish the luxury feel from the box translated into the wand a little bit more. Speaker 1: But you'll find a u s BBC charging port on the wand as well as in the box. And when you're done using your wand, you can also just place it back in here and charge it all together. So after you open the box and enjoy that nice little tune, you'll wanna [00:03:30] pair the wand to the magic caster wand app. You can download the app onto an Android phone or tablet running Android OS nine or later as well as an iPhone, iPad or iPod. Touch Running iOS 14 or later when you open the app, it'll walk you through the steps to pair. So a really important thing that I wanna mention here is you might be struggling with your wand. If it's not lighting up, then it's not doing the right thing. But here you see it's lighting up. What you're gonna wanna make sure of is these dots, these four dots right after you calibrate, you [00:04:00] wanna make sure they all light up and that's how you know that your wand is ready to go. If they're not all lit up, that means your fingers aren't all in the right positions. And then if you still need help, you can go to the tutorial down here and this will walk you through exactly what you need to be doing. Speaker 4: Once you've gripped the wand correctly and the blue lights appear, you are now ready to cost your Speaker 1: Spell. Right now they have about 50 spells, but they're gonna be adding more. But the thing is you have to do spells in order to unlock more of them. So right now I have like 12 [00:04:30] unlocked, but I'm gonna have to keep practicing them before I can use all of these other spells down here. Speaker 2: Olive Osaa. Yes. Speaker 1: So after playing around with the wand a little bit, here are my impressions. [00:05:00] I absolutely love this concept. I've always avoided buying Harry Potter wands because they either don't do anything or they only work at the wizarding world of Harry Potter at Universal Studios, and I just don't go to Universal Studios often enough for that to have been a viable option. I love the idea that now you can have an interactive wand that connects with devices that are already in your house and honestly, bringing that little bit of magic into the real world is just so necessary and it just, it just feels really nice and really fun to have something [00:05:30] that's something you can show off to your friends or just the excitement that I feel when I cast a patronus or do lumo accurately, which takes some work. But once you get it, it's really, really satisfying and rewarding. Speaker 1: But I'm having a really hard time wrapping my head around the price. It just feels like for $150, your wand should be able to do more than just change the lights or do cool sound effects. And I don't know what exactly that means. I don't know what's possible to accomplish in the muggle world, but I just, I would rather the price tag be lower so that [00:06:00] you feel less bad about paying $150 on something that basically amounts to a really cool party trick. The box does come with a charging cable, which you'll probably wanna use soon after you open it. When I first got this wand, I opened up the box, it played the music I had to open for a little bit and then I was surprised the next morning to find out that it was completely out of battery. So keep that in mind. Speaker 1: But the good thing is that the wand lasts longer than the box. So think of the wand like your phone, where like after a day of using it, you'll just wanna charge it at night. I have to admit [00:06:30] though, despite the ridiculously high price tag and fairly limited functionality of this wand, it is hands down the coolest addition to any Harry Potter collection. I literally gasped the first time I saw this wand conjure patrons and changed the lights. So there's undeniably that bit of magic that really does go a long way. I think there's definitely an initial excitement to using this wand, and I'm gonna have to see if as time goes on, this is still something I reach for if I'm not just showing it off. I'm not sure if that'll be the case, but again, that [00:07:00] little bit of magic really does go a long way and any Potter head would be really excited to receive this, especially if they're not the one paying for it. Now, if we could just find a way to make some of these commands actually work, that would really be a game changer. AO remote.