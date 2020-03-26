Hands-on with the Oppo Find X2 Pro

In my hands I have with me here the OPPO find x two Pro is oppos newest and latest flagship that it rolled out recently.
I've been using it for a couple of days and I've actually really been enjoying it so far.
Hi guys, I'm Serena and I'm here in Hong Kong which is actually an hour train ride away from oboes headquarters in don't want China.
Well this phone to find x two Pro is a far more toned down version of its predecessor.
Has a far more toned down design and it's a more classic design.
This time we don't see that ostentatious pop up selfie camera.
Instead there's a small notch on the left side of the screen that houses the selfie camera.
This one's also got features that we've come to expect from flagships in 2020.
I'm talking about 5G capabilities, and that Snapdragon 865 chip set among others.
One of the first things I couldn't help but notice as soon as I removed the phone from its shiny blue box was its bright orange leather coloring.
Oppo claims it's vegan leather.
I'm not so sure if vegan is the right word to describe it.
But what I am sure about is that it makes a statement.
Also, since it's apparently leather.
the phone has a good grip on surfaces and doesn't Slither off edges of flat surfaces.
That's something his predecessor was criticized for.
Now, let's take a quick look at the screen.
It's a 6.7 inch Quad HD amulet display with 120 hertz refresh rate.
It's the best Display Options put out to date and it's right up there with Samsung's new s 20 lines.
Though it captures 3K video while Samsung can do 8K across all three S20 models.
I personally love the sleek look of a gently curved smartphone.
To me it feels immersive and futuristic, especially with the in-screen fingerprint reader.
And there it is again in slow motion.
Pretty cool?
[MUSIC]
On the phone's rear, you have a pretty large vertical bump meaning the phone can't lay flat without a case, but I don't mind that because I wouldn't be using a premium phone like this one without a case anyway.
That bump is home to three cameras, a 48 megapixel wide-angle camera, a 48 megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 13 megapixel Periscope telephoto camera.
I was quite blown away by the find x two pros cameras the colors were sharp, vibrant and even dramatic but they aren't as true to life as photos taken with an iPhone 11 pro or an iPhone 10s.
I also tested out the camera zoom capabilities.
As you can see the image quality from the 10s hybrid zoom was superb.
Rivaling the iPhone 11 pros 10 x digital zoom capabilities, which is on the right, with the 60 x zoom.
Not so great.
low light imaging was also impressive thanks to the Sony IMS 689 sensor and when I switch to night mode actually took this picture at around 9pm on a dark night But you wouldn't know it from the picture that shows lit up gray skies that don't resemble real life at all.
But what really took me aback, if you will, was the phone's AI beautification software.
It allows you to change your physical features in real time before taking a photo.
So using a slider I was able to enlarge my eyes, shrink my nose, smooth in my face.
That's actually pretty creepy but I've never been a fan of these so called beautification tools.
That's because I feel like they perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards but hey, I can't say I'm surprised to see this tool on the find x two His predecessor did come with a 3D scanning feature that allowed you to make tweaks to your face Afterall,
The Chinese Filmmaker OCO may not actually be a household name in the US, but it's actually one of the largest smartphone makers in the world that actually made its name with its mid range phones that it had rolled out but these days Is going to be more upmarket knows if it wants to be taken seriously it really has to target the premium end of the market and it's trying to compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung.
Again, this is my first impressions video of the oboe, five x two pro it's just to give you a sense of what I'm thinking how I'm feeling about the phone.
I mean, I've only been using it.
For a couple of days now so that's not enough time but I can't wait to explore more of its features and really live with the phone.
But stay tuned to see that because we will be coming out with a full fledged review of the audio go find next to pro till then thanks a lot
Up Next
LG V60 hands-on: A Galaxy S20 alternative with a dual screen
3:24
Spending time with Huawei's new Mate XS
9:45
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x zoom makes snooping easier
5:02
Huawei Mate X hands on: I love this folding phone
4:43
Honor 9X may be the last Honor phone we see with Android
1:55
This Galaxy Fold competitor folds in thirds
2:05
Surface Neo and Surface Duo: Up close with Microsoft's new dual-screen...
5:12
HTC launches the Vive Cosmos VR headset
6:32
LG G8X phone lets you pick two screens or one
3:43
Motorola Zoom has premium cameras at half the price