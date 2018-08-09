Your video, "Hands-on with the Magic Leap One, new video of Pixel 3 XL"
Hands-on with the Magic Leap One, new video of Pixel 3 XL

Today's top tech stories include a hands-on with the mysterious Magic Leap One AR headset, an allegedly leaked video of the Pixel 3 XL and a new study showing that millions of Americans are paying far too much for far too slow internet speeds.
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. We now have some more clarity regarding Magic Leap's famously secretive AR system. Demos for the Magically One were recently held and CNet was there to get hands on. Long story short, the Leap One is an interesting glimpse of what the future of AR might be [MUSIC] But it certainly held back by unlimited viewing angle and shocking sticker price of $2300. For more, visit CNET. [MUSIC] As reported by an android police, telegram user @leechcobch has posted a series of photos of what is being called the Pixel 3 XL. Though we've not been able to confirmed its authenticity That said the phone details do line up with the rumored specs, including the now infamous notch edition as well as a pair of US PC headphones. We'll know more about the next Pixel this fall. And finally, according to a story by Motherboard, which focuses on a study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. 10s of millions of Americans are still paying exorbitant amounts for DSL speeds, similar to what most people pay for their high speed broadband internet. It highlights the broken structure of paid internet in the country, which isn't likely to get any better with net neutrality all but dead. [MUSIC] You can save today with the latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

