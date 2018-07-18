Hands-on with Lego James Bond Aston Martin DB5

CNET First Look
Transcript
[MUSIC] We've been expecting you James Bond fans, we rate to issue you with your new wheels the James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Lego set. Pay attention double 07, the Lego DB5 is finished in silver just like the classic Aston Martin from the 1960's. Under the bonnet is a realistic straight six engine. And we've also made a few modifications, just like in golfing and the classic James Bond movies. At the front are rotating number plates for undercover missions. A pop up rear bullet shield gets you unruffled by pursuers Also in the front are concealed machine guns to see off the bad guys. And here's something I'm particularly keen on. Pull back on the bumper and release to deal with unwanted passengers via this working ejector seat. Check out CNET.com for more. The Lego Aston Martin DB5 is available right now. Try and bring it back in one piece.