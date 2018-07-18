Your video, "Hands-on with Lego James Bond Aston Martin DB5"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Hands-on with Lego James Bond Aston Martin DB5

007's Lego model is packed with top secret super-spy gadgets -- including a working ejector seat.
0:58 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] We've been expecting you James Bond fans, we rate to issue you with your new wheels the James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Lego set. Pay attention double 07, the Lego DB5 is finished in silver just like the classic Aston Martin from the 1960's. Under the bonnet is a realistic straight six engine. And we've also made a few modifications, just like in golfing and the classic James Bond movies. At the front are rotating number plates for undercover missions. A pop up rear bullet shield gets you unruffled by pursuers Also in the front are concealed machine guns to see off the bad guys. And here's something I'm particularly keen on. Pull back on the bumper and release to deal with unwanted passengers via this working ejector seat. Check out CNET.com for more. The Lego Aston Martin DB5 is available right now. Try and bring it back in one piece.

Latest TV and Movies videos

Video: We ate at SDCC's epic Demolition Man Taco Bell
We ate at SDCC's epic Demolition Man Taco Bell
1:55
Mellow greetings from the year 2032 in sunny San Angeles!
Play video
Video: London's huge, shirtless Jeff Goldblum statue is even sexier in person
London's huge, shirtless Jeff Goldblum statue is even sexier in person
1:27
Your sculptors were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Play video
Video: Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns
Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns
2:28
Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano are back in 12 new episodes of the animated series.
Play video
Video: The best streaming service for anime
The best streaming service for anime
2:23
Anime fans gave us their top picks at Anime Expo 2018, but which service won?
Play video
Video: The best and worst things about Ant-Man and the Wasp
The best and worst things about Ant-Man and the Wasp
3:36
Marvel Cinematic Universe movie No. 20 is out right now. Here's what's awesome about it and what's less than marvelous.
Play video
Video: Star Wars land: What to expect in Galaxy's Edge
Star Wars land: What to expect in Galaxy's Edge
5:26
Disney's immersive Star Wars land is opening in 2019 -- here are the details on the new stories, rides, cantina and hotel.
Play video
Video: What's new to stream for July 2018
What's new to stream for July 2018
2:10
Orange is the New Black returns to Netflix, HBO brings a new mini-series online called Sharp Objects and Hulu's got a brand-new Stephen...
Play video
Video: Ant-Man and The Wasp: What to know
Ant-Man and The Wasp: What to know
3:34
Our spoiler-free review of the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe film is go see it. Here's what else you need to know about the return...
Play video