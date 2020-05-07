Hands-on: The new MacBook Pro plays catch-up

Well the new 13 inch MacBook Pros here.
Some laptop updates are vowed revolutionary steps.
Some are about evolutionary steps.
This one is really more playing catch up.
Now I say it's playing catch up because the 13 inch MacBook Pro has been the only math book model that's been really pretty seriously added Date up until now.
In the larger MacBook Pro what used to be the 15 inch model and is now the 16 inch model, you got some CPU upgrades last fall.
You got, obviously, the bigger screen.
And you have the first MacBook laptop to have the magic keyboard.
Now that's a name Apple has used on some of it's stand alone keyboards.
They use it now in the iPad Pro Click iKeyboards.
Well it's also in the laptop that started with the 16 inch Pro.
And that was their attempt to move away from that butterfly keyboard, the super flat one that goes all the way back to the 12 inch MacBook that frankly everybody always hated I'll be honest, it was never quite as bad as everybody said, but it wasn't good.
And they made a little bit better over the years.
It just never got where it needed to be.
So the 16 inch MacBook Pro moved up to that butterfly keyboard and everyone said, This is amazing.
Alright, but why is it only in this?.
So they come back in the first couple of months of 2020 in March, they said we're going to take the MacBook Air Give that some updates as well, so no surprise to anybody there is now an updated version of the 13 inch MacBook Pro.
Now one of the big stories going around right before this got announced was that Apple was going to much like they went with the 15 inch and made it a 16 inch.
They were going to take this 13 inch and make it a 14 inch.
Well I didn't happen and I couldn't tell you ahead of time that was not going to happen.
However, in the 13 inch 2020 version of the Pro, they have offered some new processor upgrades not in every single you know, model but in some of them and of course, more importantly.
That magic keyboard.
Now what that means is there is no longer a single MacBook that Apple sells that has that older butterfly keyboard that everyone loves ganging up on.
It's all magic all the time.
No more butterflies.
I like that you can get newer 10th generation Intel CPUs in the 13 inch pronoun but not in every model.
If you get the least expensive base configurations, Apple offers a bunch of different base configurations which you can then customize, but they start with four that you, you know, you pick one of those To start with, and you customize it from there.
So the 1299 and the 1499.
Those are the two least expensive versions.
Those who have older eighth generation Intel CPUs.
And you know what, that's really fine for most people, I'm not even gonna make a big deal out of that.
If you want the newer 10th generation ones and you want to spend that kind of money, you got to go with the 1799 or the 1999 configuration, then you get The 10th generation, you can also get faster RAM in the most expensive models.
And the other nice thing they did for the MacBook Pro is across the board, the less expensive I'm not going to say inexpensive.
1299 is still pretty expensive, the less expensive they doubled the default storage and all of them But again, that's because it was feeling really out of date compared to what everyone else offered at the same price.
The 128 gig 1299 model, and I can't believe I have to say those words together in the same sentence became 256 the 256 13 512 five club game.
A terabyte and the top end went up.
It used to be 2 terabytes now 4 terabytes if you want to spend extra and get that much storage in your MacBook Pro.
So that combination the magic keyboard Double the storage and at least the opportunity to get 10th generation newer processors.
That's really what makes the new 13 inch pro and I have it right here.
I just finally got my hands on one.
And yeah, it looks and feels like a MacBook Pro.
No design changes other than the keyboard.
If you hold it up right next to the 13 inch MacBook Air, this is the 2020 version.
But that also if I'm not looking at, even weight wise I'd be really hard pressed to tell one from the other.
These two devices the 13 inch and the 13 inch PRO Look and feel very much the same these days, they both got the same great display, the pro obviously you're gonna get more ports, you're gonna get higher clock speed CPU options, you're going to get that touch bar.
They're still right on the touch bar on this thing.
I don't hear people talking about that a lot anymore, but they're also not going out of their way to knock it down like they did with the butterfly keyboard.
So, it's still there.
You may not be a fan, you may never use it.
I use it a lot for brightness and volume controls.
That's about it.
And of course I love the the fingerprint login.
So, if you're thinking of investing in a 13 inch MacBook Pro, you're probably going to wanna look at the more expensive models 1799 and if you're looking at the less expensive models Give it a think.
Go over it and see if maybe you'd be almost as happy or as happy going with the less expensive MacBook Air, which is once again one of the best all around deals in universally useful laptops.
You can find
