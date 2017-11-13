Hackers claim to trick iPhone X Face ID with mask

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Transcript
Hackers claim they found a way to fool the iPhone's face ID system with a printed mask. A Vietnamese security firm published a video and blog post saying that Apple's face recognition security system is flawed because they could crack it using a method that combined 3D printing a head with a handmade silicone nose and handmade skin, and the mask Had some flat two dimensional printed areas, like the eyes. The video demonstration was very fast. And no one else was able to duplicate it as of this report. So it's worth being a little skeptical here. And so more details were shared about how it was done. Some doubters are wondering if the phone learned the mask instead of a real face But the researchers denied such tricks when asked by Wired. The team said they made a few masks that also did not work. This is not the first time this security company has cracked biometrics. Back in 2008, the company used printed photos of faces to break into facial recognition systems in computers from Lenovo, Toshiba and Now Apple has said its system which uses multiple sensors cannot be fooled by a mask and that the chance of spoofing it is one in a million but if this video is not a trick well it does pose a number of concerns and in the demonstration the phone unlocked with a face with printed eyes so maybe you don't have to be alive to unlock it. We'll have to wait and see if we can get some answers to these creepy questions. But for the time being it is probably easier to just trick someone into looking at their phone to unlock it rather than make a special mask of the person. I'm Bridget Carey and you can keep ahead of all the hot tech news, at CNET.com.