Hackers are targeting Facebook accounts to run ad fraud campaigns

Google buys Fitbit, because knowing everything you do online isn't enough
Edward Norton on his new movie and his cat co-star
An app wanted to bring back Instagram's creepiest feature for stalking loved ones
HBO Max brings GoT-prequel House of the Dragon and Green Lantern show (The Daily Charge, 10/30/2019)
Everything Samsung announced at its Developer Conference
Google sees disappointing profit amid internal drama
Don't pay! You can watch DVDs for free on Windows 10
Lasers, sensors and robots, oh my: Some robot vacuums move and clean much better than others
AutoComplete: DOT is easing regulations on autonomous car testing
The Envy Curved AIO 34 adds a touch of glamour to any office
Sony Xperia TX film shoot: behind the scenes part 4
4 things the Galaxy Note 8 can do that the Galaxy S8 can't
LG G8X is a $700 dual-screen phone that takes aim at foldable phones
DJI's Mavic Mini is a pocketable folding camera drone you can fly anywhere
AirPods Pro first impressions: Should you upgrade?
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Ion bring some cool exclusive features to its 2020 laptop lineup
Nvidia debuts two new Shield TV streamers
Honor 9X may be the last Honor phone we see with Android
MacOS Catalina: 5 best things
5G made simple
How to use Google Translate's photo tool
iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now
Everything to know about the Brave browser
Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know