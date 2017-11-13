Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Great tech gifts for under $25"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Holiday Gift Guide 2017

Great tech gifts for under $25

These stocking-stuffers are worth a look and won't break the bank either.
2:04 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Great tech gifts for under $25.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Uber loses UK appeal and Nintendo ups the ante on the Switch
Uber loses UK appeal and Nintendo ups the ante on the Switch
1:33 November 13, 2017
In today's tech news, Uber ordered to treat UK drivers as workers, Nintendo increases Switch production and a "space kingdom" takes...
Play video
Video: Apple to fix iPhone X screen issue, Twitter expands character limit
Apple to fix iPhone X screen issue, Twitter expands character limit
1:10 November 11, 2017
In this week's wrap-up, Apple says a software update will take care of unresponsive iPhone X screens. Meanwhile, Twitter doubles up...
Play video
Video: Twitter pauses verifications, Hulu arrives on Nintendo Switch
Twitter pauses verifications, Hulu arrives on Nintendo Switch
1:02 November 10, 2017
Today's major tech headlines include Twitter's decision to halt verifications after a controversial approval, Hulu's arrival on Nintendo...
Play video
Video: I ate food in virtual reality
I ate food in virtual reality
2:35 November 10, 2017
Royal Caribbean has some strange tech in store for its future cruise vacations: virtual reality dining, screen packed concept staterooms,...
Play video
Video: Report: 2018 iPad Pro is getting the iPhone X's Face ID
Report: 2018 iPad Pro is getting the iPhone X's Face ID
7:46 November 9, 2017
The iPhone X takes the best photos and has the best screen ever in a phone. Plus, Animoji Karaoke takes over social media.
Play video
Video: Apple offered FBI help in Texas church shooting
Apple offered FBI help in Texas church shooting
1:27 November 9, 2017
The company says it reached out to the bureau, which was having trouble accessing data on the shooter's phone.
Play video
Video: Apple moving into AR, Chrome to block URL redirects
Apple moving into AR, Chrome to block URL redirects
1:04 November 9, 2017
Today's major tech headlines include Apple's rumored AR headset, Chrome's decision to block URL redirects next year and Instagram allowing...
Play video
Video: AT&T could sell CNN to gain DOJ approval of Time Warner deal
AT&T could sell CNN to gain DOJ approval of Time Warner deal
1:30 November 8, 2017
Sources say the Department of Justice is demanding AT&T unload the cable news network for its acquisition of Time Warner to get a green...
Play video