Google's retail store opens and shoppers prepare for Amazon Prime Day

Transcript
This is c|net at and hear the stories that matter right now. Google officially open the doors of its first-ever retail store. The space of five thousand-square-foot hub in New York City will so Google hardware and showcase services including the Google assistant and gain streaming platform stadia. Google says, the space is intended to be part store part exploratorium and will feature Interactive element, The store is Google's attempt to capture some of the retail success Apple has seen with its stores. Airbnb is taking a stand against pandemic evictions. The company announced it was implementing a six month policy banning landlords from listing properties where tenants were evicted for not paying rent. The move comes as cities prepare for a possible spike in evictions after a CVC moratorium expires later this month. And finally, Amazon's Prime Day mega sale starts on Monday. More than 2 million items are expected to be deeply discounted over this two day shopping period. Good. Before you can snap up deals on Amazon branded tech like echo dots and ring doorbells, kitchen, gadgets, board games, and more. You need to be an Amazon prime subscriber. A membership costs $119 a year, but that gives you free overnight shipping access to Amazon prime video, and many other benefits. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting c|net.

