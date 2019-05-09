Tech Today

Google's music streaming numbers, U.S. Senator wants to ban loot boxes

Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. A lot of the streaming music competition revolves around Spotify versus Apple, but Google is beginning to appear as a third contender. Having just surpassed the 15 million-subscriber mark, Google's music customer base still has a long way to go in order to give Spotify a run for its money. [MUSIC] Which sits around 100 million paid subscribers with Apple trailing behind at 50 million. Tencent has pulled the plug on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG for short in China. And instead has led players towards a more government friendly game. Around 70 million people a day played PUB Mobile, but will now be offered Game for Peace instead. [MUSIC] It's a title that has regulatory approval for revenue generation. And finally, Senator Josh Hawley has introduced a bill to ban loot boxes and other game mechanics deemed to be labeled as play to win transactions in games that are directed at players under 18. In a press release, Hawley says when a game is designed for kids. Game developes shouldn't be allowed to monetize addiction. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
