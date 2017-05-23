Google's 55-inch Jamboard is a super-deluxe connected whiteboard

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Google's 55-inch Jamboard is a super-deluxe connected whiteboardGoogle's office dreams of collaborative brainstorming, in a TV-sized package.
It looks like a giant whiteboard, but it's actually a massive 55-inch 4K touchscreen. It's Google Jamboard, and it isn't a TV or a standard computer. It's designed to be a work tool for collaboration, the sort of thing you'd find in a meeting room in a fancy company, like say, Google. That's where we got a chance to test it out in advance of its launch. Jamboard is $5,000, and also requires a several hundred dollar yearly subscription fee. So it's meant for offices, not for you. It comes with a wall mount, chalk-like stylus and large eraser. A rolling stand is sold separately. Jamboard runs on Android, but its meant to run entirely in G Suite for its collaborative app. It supports Google Cast and connects for corporate jam sessions via Google Hangouts. Jamboard recognizes handwriting surprisingly well, even my chicken scratch, thanks to Google's pretty strong cloud-based recognition. Posted notes and web clippings can be added in, and jamboard supports video conferencing. But it's not meant to be a document or spreadsheet editing tool. Instead, work is kept in a whiteboard sketch form with sessions saved for future reference in Drive. Google's on site jamboard also had employee ID card readers for instant tap ins. But that's a custom addition that could be added on jamboards Other companies. Jamboard's app runs on iOS and Android phones and tablets for collaboration, and you could even run Jamboard on those devices instead of on a giant specialized whiteboard screen. To Google, it's more about pushing the creative collaboration of Google's office software. Jamboard might someday become a more fully fledged computer but for now it's a really impressive way to push a really cool app and collaborative tools