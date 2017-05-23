Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Google's 55-inch Jamboard is a super-deluxe connected whiteboard"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Google's 55-inch Jamboard is a super-deluxe connected whiteboard

Google's office dreams of collaborative brainstorming, in a TV-sized package.
1:34 /
Transcript
It looks like a giant whiteboard, but it's actually a massive 55-inch 4K touchscreen. It's Google Jamboard, and it isn't a TV or a standard computer. It's designed to be a work tool for collaboration, the sort of thing you'd find in a meeting room in a fancy company, like say, Google. That's where we got a chance to test it out in advance of its launch. Jamboard is $5,000, and also requires a several hundred dollar yearly subscription fee. So it's meant for offices, not for you. It comes with a wall mount, chalk-like stylus and large eraser. A rolling stand is sold separately. Jamboard runs on Android, but its meant to run entirely in G Suite for its collaborative app. It supports Google Cast and connects for corporate jam sessions via Google Hangouts. Jamboard recognizes handwriting surprisingly well, even my chicken scratch, thanks to Google's pretty strong cloud-based recognition. Posted notes and web clippings can be added in, and jamboard supports video conferencing. But it's not meant to be a document or spreadsheet editing tool. Instead, work is kept in a whiteboard sketch form with sessions saved for future reference in Drive. Google's on site jamboard also had employee ID card readers for instant tap ins. But that's a custom addition that could be added on jamboards Other companies. Jamboard's app runs on iOS and Android phones and tablets for collaboration, and you could even run Jamboard on those devices instead of on a giant specialized whiteboard screen. To Google, it's more about pushing the creative collaboration of Google's office software. Jamboard might someday become a more fully fledged computer but for now it's a really impressive way to push a really cool app and collaborative tools

Latest Gadgets videos

Video: Startup CEO claims Amazon stole the Echo Show
Startup CEO claims Amazon stole the Echo Show
1:43 May 10, 2017
Nucleus is a touchscreen-enabled intercom, and its CEO thinks it may have inspired Amazon's Echo Show a little too much.
Play video
Video: Apple acquires sleep tech company
Apple acquires sleep tech company
1:03 May 10, 2017
Beddit, maker of a sleep tracker, is quietly picked up by Cupertino.
Play video
Video: Amazon's new Echo Show packs a 7-inch touchscreen
Amazon's new Echo Show packs a 7-inch touchscreen
1:22 May 9, 2017
The newest Echo device will be able to give you a lot more information than just a speaker.
Play video
Video: Gita the robot followed me around New York to carry my stuff
Gita the robot followed me around New York to carry my stuff
2:30 March 15, 2017
The prototype cargo droid by Piaggio is nimble and cute but still has some kinks to work out.
Play video
Video: This pet cam can chase down your dog
This pet cam can chase down your dog
1:44 March 10, 2017
The Pebby cam is a robotic ball with a HD camera that you can control with your smartphone or pair with a collar to track down your...
Play video
Video: Top 5 companies that should go retro
Top 5 companies that should go retro
2:20 March 9, 2017
The Nokia 3310 should inspire these companies to bring back some tech from the past.
Play video
Video: Beoncam is watching from your wrist
Beoncam is watching from your wrist
1:50 March 3, 2017
The Beoncam is a 360-degree camera that sits on your wrist. Pair it with a smartphone to see a different perspective on the world around...
Play video
Video: These robots are coming for your children
These robots are coming for your children
1:48 February 24, 2017
Playtime is being invaded by a new generation of toy robots, such as the lifelike Luvabella baby doll. We find some new mechanical...
Play video