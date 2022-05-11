Google's 2022 Pixel Lineup

May 11 2022 Phones

Speaker 1: Google's talking about their new pixel phones a bit ahead of their release. There's a new pixel six a which will hit in July. Then there's a pixel seven and seven pro. Those are coming in the fall. Let's talk about everything we know about the next pixels. Speaker 1: We'll start with the pixel six a because we have the most information about that right now. You can see, it looks a lot like the pixel six, the six a will cost $449 [00:00:30] with pre-orders beginning on July 21st, the six a will hit shelves on July 28th. The pixel six a will be available in three colors, chalk charcoal, and Sage, otherwise known as white, black, and light green. The camera belt on all three devices will be black inside or dual rear cameras, a 12 megapixel main camera and a 12 mega pixel ultra wide camera. The main camera has optical image stabilization. The six a has the same front camera as the pixel six. [00:01:00] That's an eight megapixel shooter. Speaking of cameras Google's real magic is in its software. The company is touting its real tone technology. That's the tech that Google says will authentically represent all skin tones, the pixel six, a a will also be able to use magic eraser in Google photos. Speaker 1: That's the tech that allows you to easily remove a person or object from a picture. Google says they've improved magic eraser to change the color of distracting objects. Magic eraser was a feature available on the pixel six, [00:01:30] but not on the five a so that's a good upgrade for the a series in Google's demo images. We see a beach scene that umbrella and chair is kind of in the way with magic eraser, Google photos can get rid of it entirely. Then we have this green cooler. It can take away focus from the main subject of the photo. So with magic eraser, you can change the color of that cooler. So it doesn't take away attention from what you're really trying to focus on. As for storage, you'll get 128 gigs of space [00:02:00] along with six gigabytes of Ram for comparison, that's the same setup as the pixel five, a the pixel six ships with eight gigs of Ram that lower Ram amount in the six a is helping to keep the price down. Speaker 1: The pixel six a is powered by Google's tensor system on a chip. It's the same one that's inside the pixel six pro when Google introduced tensor its first mobile chip, the company explained that tensor could run the latest machine learning models, but at a lower power consumption than older pixels, [00:02:30] tensor makes it possible for the pixel to have Google's most accurate automatic speech recognition. Additionally devices running on tensor can handle live translations and transcribe audio. Even when they're offline. Bringing all those features to the AI line is a big deal budget. Conscious people will have access to some powerful tools with the six. A Google is claiming battery life on the pixel six a is over 24 hours. The small print says that the pixel six, a lasted [00:03:00] 29 hours in its test using a median pixel user battery usage profile across a mix of talk data, standby and use of other features. Speaker 1: And unless I missed something, it looks like the pixel six a will not have wireless charging. That's kind of a bummer. I mean, even the iPhone se has that the pixel five a also did not have wireless charging. The pixel six a is IP six, seven rated. That means no dust is getting into the pixel six a and that it can be immersed in up to [00:03:30] one meter of water for 30 minutes without damage. What else? What else? Uh, there's a fingerprint sensor under the display. If you're looking for a headphone Jack, I'm sorry. Sit down. I've got some bad news. It's gone. The five a had one, but it's gone for the six, a you'll get security updates for five years and Android updates for three. So let's talk about the display itself. It's 6.1 inches with a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. This seems to be one of the most noticeable compromises. Speaker 1: If you're comparing the six [00:04:00] and the six, a the six has a 6.4 inch screen with an up to 90 Hertz refresh rate. If you're on the fence between the six and the six, a here are the main differences listed for you. The six has more Ram, a larger display with a higher refresh rate up to 256 gigs of space. Its main rear camera is 50 megapixels and it has wireless charging. Then there's the six pro with even more Ram and even larger display at 6.7 inches, that's got a 120 Hertz refresh rate and up [00:04:30] to half a terabyte of space. The pro also has a better front facing camera than both the six and the six, a the six and six pro are also IP six, eight water and dust resistant. So no dust is getting in and they can be immersed underwater, one meter or more for duration specified by Google. Speaker 1: The six a is IP six, seven rated. You'll also have to deal with when the updates end. So maybe when the seven comes out, a discounted six could be a pretty good deal or you could pick up a six, a at around four and 50 bucks. [00:05:00] Just enjoy it for a few years. What about the pixel seven and seven pro? Well, we don't have a terribly detailed picture, but here's what we know. Generally the device looks a lot like the pixel six. What's that saying? If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Well, don't fix it for a couple years because how else will people know? What's the newest investors, such a weird saying, huh? Anyway, the camera bar is getting a new look. It'll be using a single piece of recycled aluminum for that camera bar. And the housing from the pictures Google provided. It looks like the pro [00:05:30] model will have a shiny look for the aluminum. Speaker 1: While the regular model goes with a matte finish in less subtle design details. You can see that the pro model has a big circular cutout to the right of the pill shift camera cutout. The pro model will have a triple camera system. Whereas the pixel seven will stick to a dual rear camera setup. It appears the pixel seven will be available in black, white and a yellow green. The pro would come in a white, black and a gray, the camera belt and housing vary depending on the main color of the phone [00:06:00] that gray pro seems to be the only one with almost a copper hue on the housing and the camera belt. The pixel sevens will have a soft touch glass on the back of the phone inside will be the next generation of the tensor system on a chip. And it'll be shipping in the fall with Android 13. Speaker 1: So that is everything we officially know about the newest pixels. Do you see yourself moving over to the pixel? Why or why not? Let me know in the comments I used to be a pixel guy with the first generation, Google tried to make somewhat of [00:06:30] a different phone back then there was no camera bumped because the whole device was wedge shaped. There was a headphone Jack because he phone jacks are useful. The original pixel came with unlimited photo and video uploads to Google photos in those files, original quality. That's some good stuff right there. The second gen version had some screen issues, which led me away from the pixel. Now the pixel has a camera belt, which essentially defines the back of the device. The headphones Jack's been gone from the main pixel line for a while and unlimited full quality [00:07:00] backups are not a part of the deal anymore. Speaker 1: I think that tensor is actually the biggest draw. The more stuff your phone can do offline, the faster it feels. You're not waiting for a network connection to work. Data is not traveling from your phone to the cloud and back so much more is being done by Google system on a chip. I'm very curious as to what the next generation of tensor can do just on the phone itself. If you are wondering about the future of Google stuff, check this out. There could be [00:07:30] a foldable pixel in the works. Will that allow for the second coming of Android tablets? We'll see. I'm Mayez Zach turn. I'll see you online.