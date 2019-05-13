Google, we have some questions

[MUSIC]
These are the top five unanswered questions after Google IO .Google had its big developers conference.
It showed off the new pixel 3A, a new smart home hub and even exciting Android Q features, but some topics did not get the spotlight treatment.
Here's what we want to know after IO.
Coming at number five is Kevin get some details on stadium.
Stadia is Google's upcoming streaming video game service would allow you to play games that look great.
Even if you were using a low powered machine stadium was up and running at i O. One of the games was using stadia on what the rep said was the cheapest Chromebook, they could pick up At best but it looked pretty good, previously google said they would explain more in the summer I asked if stadia will run on android TV two reps were unable to confirm or deny that.
After some digging, I think it should work since Stadia can work using Chromecast and Chromecast support is in android TV.
And number four is when exactly is a Nest Hub Max being released?
I got some time with the Nest hub Max.
I was told that I could not use the touchscreen though.
Which could indicate the hardware was not fully ready.
It felt sturdy, and when compared to a standard Nest Cam, it seems like a pretty good deal.
The guided demo went pretty well by the way.
So when is it coming out the answer Summer, when I asked the rep if they had a hard day to lunch, his reply was, I can't tell you that.
Number three, what's going on with VR?
You guys remember Daydream?
It's Google's virtual reality platform.
You strap a phone into a daydream view and enjoy virtual reality.
This year, VR did not get a spot on the keynote.
What exactly is Google's vision for VR in the future?
The closest answer we got was from Google's head of VR and AR, who told c|net's Scott Stein,
On the hardware devices side, were much more in a mode of r&d.
And number two is Google working on new Android TV hardware.
During the main keynote there was no mention of Android T.V. however Google did say it will become easier to sign up for video streaming services with Android T.V. but what about hardware?
When I was at I.O. I saw the small Android T.V. section there was Nvidia Shield and some T.V.'s running the O.S. I asked a representative if Google has any future plans for making its own Android TV box.
He looked at me and said, I can't tell you anything.
And at number one is What does the Q stand for in Android Q?
To catch you up, major updates to Android are codenamed after sweet treats.
There was Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, Froyo, etc.
But now we're up to Q. Google's VP of Product Management for Android and Play said, we're super excited about the desserts.
At the same time Q is a hard letter, but we're looking at it.
My friend, Jason Howell had a different theory.
He pointed out that at the keynote, it is mentioned that this is the 10th version of Android.
and animation showed the number 10.
Turning into a Q, maybe that's a Q.
No more letters, no more deserts, just numbers.
Are you guys excited about Android Q, the pixel or stadia, let me know I'm Iyaz Aktar and I'll see you online
