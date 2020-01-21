Google wants AI regulation, Netflix snags Studio Ghibli

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai is convinced that AI must be regulated to avoid negative consequences. He said in an op-ed to The Financial Times on Monday. Pichai warned of the potential risks of tools such as facial recognition and deep fakes, saying it was important to be clear-eyed about what could go wrong. There is no question in my mind that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated he wrote, it is too important not to. The only question is how to approach it. Samsung's mobile chief D.J. Koh's has stepped down from running the company's day to day operations. Instead, Tae-moon Roh will take over the management of the smartphone business, while Koh focuses on the company's long-term business strategy. Koh is overseeing development of Samsung's Galaxy smartphones, and has managed to retain the company's lead as the world's biggest smartphone maker, even as competition from rivals such as Huawei increases. Netflix has snapped up the rights to stream Studio Ghibli's library of acclaimed animated films. Potentially \g in countries outside of the US, Canada and Japan. Starting next month 21 movies from the Japanese film studio will come to Netflix and will arrive in three waves in February, March and April. Meanwhile, jibley fans in the US will have to wait until May to access the films through HBO new streaming service HBO max. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting Cnet.com.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

74 episodes

Alphabet City

76 episodes

CNET Top 5

843 episodes

The Daily Charge

922 episodes

What the Future

328 episodes

Tech Today

1089 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Peacock pricing, bundles and shows: The lowdown on NBC's streaming service

3:31

The Exolung promises 'unlimited' air supply underwater

3:18

The Trump administration and Apple are set for a new battle on encryption

3:27

Hands-on with Intel's foldable-screen PC

10:16

California's new privacy law: Everything you need to know

2:52

1917 interview: Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins talk about making a one-shot WWI movie

5:47

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Active noise cancellation is just the beginning for these earbuds

6:31

What to expect from the iPhone 9

4:54

Alternatives to Google Chrome

5:07

Bentley Bentayga Speed: The world's fastest production SUV

8:40

This hydrofoiling e-bike cruises on top of the water

3:02

AutoComplete: Porsche is bringing back the flat-six to Boxster, Cayman

4:02

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

This new smart display sports a curved screen and a $900 price tag

3:24

Here are all the smart products Ring showed off at CES 2020

1:41

Rolling around on the Segway S-Pod, a self-balancing chair

3:25

Going paws-on with a robotic cat that listens to your commands (sometimes)

5:09

This waterproof drone captures video in any weather

2:01

First look: Nikon 780 packs mirrorless features into a DSLR body

3:11

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33

9 ways to watch movies and shows offline

2:27

How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

2:25