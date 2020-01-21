Google wants AI regulation, Netflix snags Studio Ghibli
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai is convinced that AI must be regulated to avoid negative consequences.
He said in an op-ed to The Financial Times on Monday.
Pichai warned of the potential risks of tools such as facial recognition and deep fakes, saying it was important to be clear-eyed about what could go wrong.
There is no question in my mind that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated he wrote, it is too important not to.
The only question is how to approach it.
Samsung's mobile chief D.J. Koh's has stepped down from running the company's day to day operations.
Instead, Tae-moon Roh will take over the management of the smartphone business, while Koh focuses on the company's long-term business strategy.
Koh is overseeing development of Samsung's Galaxy smartphones, and has managed to retain the company's lead as the world's biggest smartphone maker, even as competition from rivals such as Huawei increases.
Netflix has snapped up the rights to stream Studio Ghibli's library of acclaimed animated films.
Potentially \g in countries outside of the US, Canada and Japan.
Starting next month 21 movies from the Japanese film studio will come to Netflix and will arrive in three waves in February, March and April.
Meanwhile, jibley fans in the US will have to wait until May to access the films through HBO new streaming service HBO max.
