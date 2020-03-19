Google vs. the coronavirus

Google and friends are taking on a pandemic.
Here's what you need to know.
In a press conference addressing COVID 19, President Trump said quote, Google is helping to develop a website.
It is gonna be very quickly done unlike websites of the past to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location.
They continued saying, Google has 1700 engineers working on this right now.
They've made tremendous progress.
There was one snag, it turns out Google's sister company barely was developing that tool, not Google Google.
Now, Verily is a life sciences company that is under the Alphabet umbrella.
Verily launched a site available at Projectbaseline.com, but it was first set for people in the San Francisco area.
SF was chosen Because of its high volume of known coronavirus cases.
Project baseline contains an online screener for people who are interested in getting tested for Covid-19.
As of this recording baseline is helping facilitate testing in Santa Clara County and San Mateo County.
[UNKNOWN] says that it will take time to quote assess operations at pilot sites in the Bay Area.
Before rolling out two additional sites, the company says project baseline is not new.
It was launched in 2017 as an effort to map human health.
So what happens if you use the project baseline tool very early says it will not share any information with your insurance or medical providers.
Without consent.
Now what about privacy?
Various posts says that project baseline follows federal and state regulations.
Now use of the very tool does require the creation of a Google account though.
Let's talk a little bit about Google while we're here.
In a blog post Google announced, it is partnering.
With the US government to create a site covering covid 19 education, prevention and legal resources nationwide.
Google is doing a lot to get information out to the public.
Google has put up a notification regarding the corona virus.
On the YouTube homepage, clicking through takes you to the Centers for Disease Control site on covid19.
The Google homepage includes a link below the search buttons it says do the five helps coronavirus clicking through.
to help stop the spread.
Let's keep this graphic up for a little bit.
Wash your hands often cough into your elbows Do not touch your face stay more than three feet apart and if you feel sick, please stay home.
The company also said it is committing $50 million to the global covid 19 response.
One more quick news note Google's teaming up with LinkedIn, Microsoft, and Twitter.
They issued a joint statement statement they are committed to elevate authoritative content on their platforms.
Normally, I go off of right now talking about my personal appointment on the news of the today.
So why should today be any different?
There's a lot of misinformation out there.
Please do your best to have a critical eye.
When it comes to information about cobit 19.
Google has a huge responsibility, when it comes to getting information to people.
Hopefully, the steps it takes on search advertising and YouTube is enough to keep people educated.
When in doubt, Find out more@cdc.gov and the World Health Organization at who.
IMT.
In much lighter news, I posted an interview with Google Assistant head, Scott Huffman on my Twitter on that is this time, Scott seems to hint at a new version of Google Glass.
Yeah, check that out on my as actor and I'll see you online.
