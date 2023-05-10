Google Updates Maps With More Immersive Features
Services & Software
Speaker 1: Since the early days of Street View, AI has stitched together billions of pandemic images so people can explore the world from their device. At last year, sio, we introduced Immersive View, which uses AI to create a high fidelity representation of a place so you can experience it before you visit. Now we are expanding that same technology to do what Maps does best help you get where you want to go. [00:00:30] Google Maps provides 20 billion kilometers of directions every day. That's a lot of trips. Imagine if you could see your whole trip in advance with immersive view for routes. Now you can, whether you are walking, cycling, or driving. Let me show you what I mean. Say I'm in New York City and I want to go on a bike ride Maps has given me a couple of options close to where I am. I like the one on the waterfront, so [00:01:00] let's go with that. Look Scenic and I want to get a feel for it First, click on immersive view for routes, and it's an entirely new way to look at my journey. I can zoom in to get an incredible bird's eye view of the ride and, and as we turn, we get onto a great bike path. Speaker 1: It looks like it's going to be a beautiful [00:01:30] ride. You can also check today's air quality. Looks like a aq. I is 43 pretty good. And if I want to check traffic and weather and see how they might change over the next few hours, I can do that. Looks like it's gonna pour later, so maybe I want to get going now. Immersive view for routes will begin to roll out over the summer and launch in 15 cities by the end of the year, including London, New York, Tokyo, and San Francisco.

