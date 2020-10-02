Google to pay news publishers, Microsoft introduces new Surface portables

Transcript
[MUSIC] This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now. [SOUND] Google announced a new initiative to pay publishers $1 billion over the next 3 years for news content. The payments will be compensation for news content that will appear on the new app. Google News showcase and a blog post, Google said the app will feature editorial duration of award winning newsrooms to give readers more insight. Microsoft introduced a new budget laptop called the surface laptop go. It starts at $549 features a 12.4 inch touchscreen and a pretty sharp design. Microsoft also announced an update to its arm based Surface Pro X. The Windows tablet has a new processor option and the promise of longer battery life for all models of the Surface Pro X. The US Senate Commerce Committee voted to issue subpoenas to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter's jack Dorsey and Google's Sundar Pichai Congress is considering changes to liability protections granted by the communications decency Act. The three tech CEOs would appear before the committee as witnesses, but the date of the hearing has not been determined. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com

