Google to change search results again, Vine's back (sort of)

Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Recently Google changed its search results page. Due to those changes, some people voiced concerns that advertisements and regular results were hard to distinguish. The company tweeted that it has heard the feedback and will experiment with the way it displays results plus will continue to iterate on the design over time. [SOUND] There's a new app called bite for iOS and Android. It lets users upload six second videos. If that sounds like vine reborn, it kind of is. The app was created by the co founder of vine, bites will also allow users to monetize their content. [SOUND] Cyber security company Kaspersky says that 10% of all Macs have encountered malware known as the slayer Trojan. It installs adware on the infected machine. The company says that attackers would gain access to the users search queries and can modify the search engine results to display advertising. To avoid this later Trojan Make sure to download from trusted source Courses only. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

75 episodes

Alphabet City

77 episodes

CNET Top 5

844 episodes

The Daily Charge

925 episodes

What the Future

329 episodes

Tech Today

1094 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Boeing's massive foldable-wing 777X jet completes its first test flight

3:00

Was Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince?

2:57

Clearview AI's facial recognition goes creepier than most surveillance tech

2:58

We're back from the future -- CES 2020 (The Daily Charge, 1/21/2020)

6:50

Peacock pricing, bundles and shows: The lowdown on NBC's streaming service

3:31

The Exolung promises 'unlimited' air supply underwater

3:18

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Will the iPhone 12 look like the iPhone 11?

5:24

Boeing's massive foldable-wing 777X jet completes its first test flight

3:00

First look at a tiny display made to sit on your eye

2:49

Alternatives to Google Chrome

5:07

See the top in-car technologies you'll be buying soon

11:04

Apple partners with gyms, Google's search change annoys some

1:38

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

First look at a tiny display made to sit on your eye

2:49

This self-driving shuttle may take you to work

4:06

This new smart display sports a curved screen and a $900 price tag

3:24

Here are all the smart products Ring showed off at CES 2020

1:41

Rolling around on the Segway S-Pod, a self-balancing chair

3:25

Going paws-on with a robotic cat that listens to your commands (sometimes)

5:09

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33

9 ways to watch movies and shows offline

2:27

How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

2:25