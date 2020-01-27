Google to change search results again, Vine's back (sort of)
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now.
Recently Google changed its search results page.
Due to those changes, some people voiced concerns that advertisements and regular results were hard to distinguish.
The company tweeted that it has heard the feedback and will experiment with the way it displays results plus will continue to iterate on the design over time.
[SOUND] There's a new app called bite for iOS and Android.
It lets users upload six second videos.
If that sounds like vine reborn, it kind of is.
The app was created by the co founder of vine, bites will also allow users to monetize their content.
[SOUND] Cyber security company Kaspersky says that 10% of all Macs have encountered malware known as the slayer Trojan.
It installs adware on the infected machine.
The company says that attackers would gain access to the users search queries and can modify the search engine results to display advertising.
To avoid this later Trojan Make sure to download from trusted source Courses only.
