Google Reveals New Magic Editor for Photos
Speaker 1: Breakthroughs in machine learning made it possible to search your photos for things like people, sensors or waterfalls. Of course, we want you to do more than just search photos. We also want to help you make them better. In fact, every month 1.7 billion images are edited in Google Photos. AI advancements give us more powerful ways to do this. For example, magic Eraser launched first on Pixel uses [00:00:30] AI powered computational photography to remove unwanted distractions and, and later this here, using a combination of semantic understanding and generative ai, you can do much more with a new experience called Magic Editor. Let's have a look. Say you're on a hike and you stop to take a photo in front of a waterfall. You wish you had taken your bag off for the photo, so let's go ahead and remove that back strap. The photo [00:01:00] feels a bit dark so you can improve the lighting and maybe you want to even get rid of some clouds to make it feel as sunny as you remember it. <laugh> looking even closer. You wish you had pause, so it looks like you're really catching the water in your hand. No problem. You can adjust that <laugh>. Speaker 1: [00:01:30] There you go. Let's look at one more photo. This is a great photo, but as a parent, you always want your kid at the center of it all and it looks like the balloons got cut off in this one, so you can go ahead and reposition the birthday Boy. Magic Editor automatically recreates parts of the bench and balloons that were not captured in the original shot. As a finishing touch, you can punch up the sky. It changes the lighting in the rest of the photos [00:02:00] so the edit feels consistent. It's truly magical. We are excited to roll out Magic Editor in Google Photos later this year.

