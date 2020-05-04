Google Pixel Buds 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus and Jabra Elite 75t
So Google's pixel buds two are finally out and the general consensus is they're a whole lot better than the original pixel buds.
In this video, we're gonna take a look at how they stack up against a few other top Android friendly wireless earbuds under $108.
Let's get to it.
[MUSIC]
I've got the Samsung Galaxy buds Plus and the Jabra Elite 75t, the Jabra is the same price as the Pixel Buds $180 and the Samsung sells for $150 and sometimes even a little less.
One disclaimer, in some shots I'm showing the slightly more expensive Elite active 75t.
Because that's all I have on me at the moment, but it's pretty much the same as the standard 75t except for the finish that makes it a touch more rugged.
Yes, the Pixel Buds wearable Mentos look has returned.
But I like the way the stabilizing fin Google calls it and arc has been integrated into the design a little clockwise.
Turn the bugs With securely in place barely sticking out of my ears.
I also liked the design of the wireless charging case.
Feel solid in your hand.
It has a nice matte finish.
It looks and feels more premium than the Samsung's case, which can charge wirelessly while the job was can't.
The only issue with the little rubber arc is that it may put a touch of pressure on the inside of your ear and You may not notice it at first, but over longer listening sessions, it may create a bit of discomfort for some people.
I do think that both the Samsung and the Jabra buds are slightly more comfortable to wear over longer listening sessions, and they both fit almost as securely as the pixel buds.
Even without having larger stabilizing pins, while the original pixel buds had an open design like the standard air pods, these have a noise isolating design like the Samsung and the jobra.
That means the ear tips are jammed into your ears, sealing them off to the outside world, and it's definitely important to get a tight seal To maximize sound quality.
Some people don't like that feeling of having their ears stuffed up, and what's a little different about the pixel buds is they have a little spatial vent like the Air Pods Pro that lets in a little bit of ambient sound and allows you to hear your voice Inside the bugs when you're making calls.
The vent does a nice job of making you feel a little less occluded.
But these do let in more ambient sound than both the Samsung and the Jabras, which is a slight negative in noisy environments.
The pixel buds also leak out a little bit of sound when you play your music at higher volumes You probably don't want to crank the volume in an open office, well these have active noise cancelling.
All these ear buds are very good for making calls with good noise reduction that cuts down on the background noise so you can make calls from noisy environments.
I don't know if I can declare one an absolute winner but the Pixel Buds may be slightly ahead in this department.
Caller said my voice sounded quite clear, even with noise in the background.
[MUSIC]
The pixel buds to don't have a transparency mode that amplifies the outside world like the Samsung and jobbers do, but they are the first Google Assistant hot word enabled earbuds.
If you have an Android device running Android 6.0 or better Can simply say, hey, Google or okay, Google, and Google Assistant will be ready to respond to your voice commands.
The AirPods and Beats PowerBeats Pro have always on hands free Siri.
And Amazon's Echo buds have the same feature for Alexa.
Samsung and the Jabra win on battery life.
The Jabra delivers up to around 7.5 hours on a single charge at moderate volume levels.
All the Samsung can get up to a whopping 11 hours.
Pixel buds only delivered five hours like the air pods in the air pods Pro, but the charging case gets you another 19, both the pixel buds and Galaxy buds plus or IPx4 water resistant which means they're sweat resistant and can take a splash Jobbers are IP x 55 water resistant, which means they can take a sustained spray water.
I've run with all these and they're fine for sporting activities.
pixel buds have a Google Translate feature that I'm not gonna do it.
Deep dive on.
It's a nice little bonus.
That can be a legitimate help.
If you're trying to converse with someone in a language you don't speak controls on all of these work well the job does have physical buttons while the pixel buds and Samsung's have touch controls.
I did think the pixel bugs, touch controls were among the best.
I've used.
Really responsive and I had no trouble raising and lowering the volume using the swipe gestures.
Okay, on to sound quality.
Google says the pixel buds have custom designed 12 millimeter dynamic drivers.
And these do sound very good for true wireless earbuds with well defined bass and good clarity.
They're close to the galaxy buds plus and generally 75 t in terms of bass performance.
That said the pixel buds base may sound a touch less full and dynamic than both the Samsung and the Jabra, especially if you don't get a tight seal, one of the three sides of included ear tips.
If you're willing to step up, you're spending the new Sennheiser Momentum to others to delivers richer or find sound with a bigger soundstage.
All three of these, but it does cost $300.
He's all worked fine with Apple devices, but only the Java and Samsung have iOS apps.
With pixel buds you lose always on Google Assistant if you pair them with an iPhone.
Compare the pixel buds with up to six devices.
I had to manually select the previous device with Bluetooth menu if I wanted to go back to it.
But the Samsung and Java, you can use a single pixel bud, for making calls or listen to audio if you want to.
I've additional comparisons in my full text review of the pixel buds to on CNET.
Those are the main highlights.
I think these are all really solid earbuds that are easy to recommend, especially for Android users.
Pixel buds to have a few features and design traits to put them ahead in some areas.
Java and Samsung are slightly superior on certain fronts, and none are totally perfect.
David Carter for cnet.com Thanks for watching and let me know what you think in the comment section.
