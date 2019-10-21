Pixel 4 and 4 XL have awesome cameras but high prices
The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are here.
Starting at 800 and $900, they are expensive.
But Google really, really wants you to know that they take really good photos.
So let's dive into it, here is Google's Pixel 4.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
Aside from their size and battery, the pixel four and four XL are basically the same.
The pixel for has a 5.7 inch LA display.
While the XL has a 6.3 inch screen, the pixel for is lightweight and comfortable to hold.
I spent time with a clearly white model and I couldn't stop hiding the matte finish on the back.
It's also nice that the pixel for XL doesn't have a notch anymore.
The top bezel makes the phone look a bit dated compared to the super thin frames of the iPhone 11 or Galaxy S 10.
It's also nice to watch videos or play games on an uninterrupted screen.
Heads up that the Pixel 4 does not come with any type of ear buds.
Considering the phone's high price, and the fact that the Pixel 3 came with one, this is a major drag.
Lastly, yes there is a big camera bump, and yes it is kind of ugly.
So if you like your phones flat and flush, the Pixal 4 isn't one of them.
That being said the camera itself is the most compelling thing about the phone and inside the square bump is second telephoto lens.
This camera improves portrait shots, smoothing out tricky areas like hair and fur assuming they are not too unruly that is.
The cameras HDR plus feature which compiles multiple images to give you a single picture with the best exposure can be viewed in real time to sliders also let you just highlights and shadows as you compose a photo.
I found this extra layer of control useful and it's handy when I want to get creative with my exposures and silhouette.
Even though at times it felt more random than intuitive to know what I had to tweak to get the effect I wanted.
Pictures are sharp and vibrant with great contrast.
The camera's combo of telephoto and digital zoom is impressive and I was able to take steady shots of objects that were super far away.
The zoomed images still showed a little bit of digital artifacts It was impressive how clear the objects came out.
The cameras handling of white balance is also on the nose and so far.
It's one of my favorite cameras to use on any phone.
Pixels low light mode known as night sight still works really well brightening up and sharpening incredibly dark scenes.
It's so good that you can use a pixel four to take photos of a Starlit sky That if you can even see stars from where you are and not say New York City.
We really can't see stars in New York City?
In a way, light pollution started.
thousand years.
That's how.
Telesat.
the astromode is supposed to show up automatically on your phone but it never showed up during my time with it.
Maybe it's because I was in overcast New York city all week and there weren't any stars to capture easily.
Stay tuned though because we'll do a lot of camera testing with the Pixel 4, in the coming week.
[MUSIC]
A new feature on the pixel for is motion sensor for motion tracking and touch list controls.
Using a combination of radar and infrared.
The pixel for it lets your face unlock your phone and authorize digital payments which is new.
[MUSIC]
With motion tracking, you could silence alarms by waving your hands or skip to the next nasty classical jam.
Face Unlock Works Superfast.
And while the gesture stuff is a bit gimmicky, the feature itself works surprisingly smooth if you don't accidentally smack the crap out of your phone.
[MUSIC]
The pixel for runs Android 10, which comes with dark mode, new gestures for navigation and a new look for Google Assistant.
[MUSIC]
No, don't do that.
No, it's the phone has a safety app.
[MUSIC]
And in some countries, this app detects car crashes.
And automatically calls nine, one, one, if you're injured.
One other app I find especially useful as a recorder is the recording appn which transcribes as you record audio.
It's not 100% perfect but it's pretty accurate and it works offline.
[MUSIC]
One last thing is the phone's 90 Hertz display.
While most phones refresh 60 times a second, this phone refreshes at a rate of 90 frames a second.
While refreshing more often, things like scrolling through web pages and apps feel incredibly fluid.
[MUSIC]
All in all, the Pixel 4 is a smooth and solid phone packed with a bunch of convenient features and an excellent camera, but it's expensive at 800 and $900 Dollars for the XL.
You only get 64 gigs of internal memory and no option to expand.
If you want 128 gigs you have to pay $100 more.
Now Google is banking on you using Google Photos to store your pictures and videos.
But if you like onboard storage like me, the pixel for dollar per gig value isn't very good.
Google also changed its policy so that pixel for users don't have unlimited photo storage at original quality.
Instead, you have unlimited high quality storage.
So if memory is important to you consider the Galaxy S 10, which has expandable storage Or the Note 10, which starts at 256 gigs.
But if you do have the budget, you're totally fine with using Google Photos and you want one of the best cameras around the pixel 4 is your top choice.
[MUSIC]
[LAUGH] That was terrible .That was so fast.
[SOUND]
