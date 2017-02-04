Your video, "Google ordered to hand over emails to FBI, a vertical forest will grow in China"
Google ordered to hand over emails to FBI, a vertical forest will grow in China

Tech Today: Google ordered to hand over emails to FBI, a vertical forest will grow in China

In today's tech news, a US judge has ruled that Google must comply with an FBI search warrant to view emails stored overseas. Electrolux is buying sous vide machine manufacturer Anova and a Chinese city plans to combat pollution with towers covered in vegetation.

