Google offices to stay closed, Samsung teases new devices
Tech Today
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
[MUSIC]
This is c/net and here are the stories that matter right now.
Google will not reopen offices until July 2021.
CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that the company will extend its work from home option through June 30 of next year.
This applies for roles that do not need to be in an office.
Pichai reportedly made the decision to further push back opening offices last week, in part due to uncertainty around schooling.
Samsung is holding an event on August 5, where it will show off five devices.
The company has posted a 32nd video teaser as well.
In the video you see the usual quick clips intricate showing devices being constructed.
Towards the end there is a three second glimpse of five devices in the shadows.
If reports are correct, the five devices are a new tablet earbuds a watch a new Galaxy fold and.
A new Galaxy Note.
As many animal experts say dogs need jobs.
Well Boston Dynamics robot dog spot is getting a gig at Ford in August.
Ford is leasing two robots to map out its vandyke manufacturing plant in Michigan.
Ford's Robo Dog will use lasers to scan the plant and can get into places other robots could not.
The dog's nickname is Fluffy.
[MUSIC]
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.