Google Maps will get several new features in the coming months to help you better plan trips during the pandemic and avoid heavily trafficked roads in areas regardless of whether you're driving, walking or taking another trip.
Form of transportation.
While you can already see how busy a given store or restaurant is on maps, a new update will also help you see the same for larger areas like streets and neighborhoods.
This will help you plan when you want to arrive or avoid a given area.
It will come as no surprise to the BTS army to learn that the video for the group's new English single Butter has set a new record for most YouTube views within 24 hours of release.
Butter hit 108.2 million views during that timeframe, surpassing the group's own 101.1 million view record for Dynamite.
According to pop bass, it's surpassed 10 million views in just 13 minutes and surpassed 19 million in the first hour.
And finally, on Saturday, Virgin Galactic made its third successful test spaceflight, bringing it one step closer to the company's goal of space tourism.
Them.
Virgin Galactic said in a relief.
VSS unity achieved a speed of Mach three after being released from the mothership Vmf.
Eve and reached space at an altitude of 55.45 miles before gliding smoothly to a runway landing at spaceport America.
