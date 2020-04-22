Google is working on a new debit card

The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
What the Future
Tech Today
New ventilator gets us ready for a second or third wave of coronavirus
How this drone can help stop the spread of coronavirus
Contact tracing explained: How apps can slow the coronavirus
The end of the beginning of the electric car
Expect PS5 shortages this holiday season
Uber, Lyft drivers demand protective gear during coronavirus pandemic
How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic
The Apple Watch: Tipping point
2020 Toyota Supra vs. Chevrolet Corvette: The 2 best sub-$60K sports cars compared
Apple Watch Series 6: What to expect
Have you ever wondered why Volvo has such a great reputation?
Alexa's best hidden talent lets you make your own commands
The Turbografx-16 Mini is my video game time machine
Harman Kardon Fly TWS: Great sounding true wireless for $150
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro review: High-end 5G phones compete against Galaxy S20
Asus Chromebook Flip C436 delivers a premium Chrome experience
LG V60 ThinQ 5G has us seeing double (the screen, that is)
Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features
How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed
What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask
10 stay-at-home essentials under $20
Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know