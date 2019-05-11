Tech Today

Google I/O recap, AR for your feet

Transcript
This cnet and here are the stories that mattered this week. Google's IO 2019 is in the books. The company made a number of high profile announcements at its keynote. Google Lens is headed to search as well as AR to let people understand scale of objects by seeing their size through their screen. Google also announced a number next branded products As well as cheaper pixel phones and much more. Senator Josh Hawley has introduced a new bill to ban loot boxes and other game mechanics deemed to be labeled as play-to-win transaction in games that are directed at players under 18. In a press release, Hawley says when a game is designed for kids. Game developers shouldn't be allowed to monetize addiction. And finally, Nike introduced a new feature for it's app called Nike Fit. It's not for your physical fitness, but instead it uses augmented reality to make sure your shoes fit you. Nike says it's app will scan the full shape of both feet and after the scan the app will suggest footwear. Nike fit will come to the Nike app beginning in July. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET
