Google I/O 2022: Everything Announced

May 11 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: Good morning, everyone. And welcome. Let's actually make that welcome back. It's so great to be back in Shortline affidavit. After three years away, Speaker 2: Here's a first look at the pixel seven in pixel seven pro. You can see that we've extended the aluminum finish to the entire camera bar for the next evolution of the pixel design language. The housing and camera bar are made from a single piece of 100% recycled aluminum and the gorgeous pixel seven pro [00:00:30] in its triple camera system sets a completely new standard for photography, performance and design. I really love the contrast of the different materials and the simplicity of the design. The polished aluminum looks beautiful with the glass on the back of the phone On the inside pixel seven and seven pro are designed to deliver the most helpful most personal experience you can get in a smartphone. They'll use the next generation of our Google tensor, SOC bringing even more AI, heavy [00:01:00] breakthroughs and helpful personalized experiences across speech photography, video and security. And of course, both phones will ship with Android 13 and all the goodness that comes with our latest mobile OS Speaker 3: Pixel six, a delivers the helpful personal pixel experience for the unbeatable price of 4 49. Speaker 4: That's right. Speaker 3: We truly believe it's the best smartphone we've [00:01:30] ever offered for this price. And let me tell you why pixel six, a shares the same iconic design language introduced on pixel six with a unique two-tone look and slim bezel surrounding are perfectly pocketable 6.1 inch display. And you'll notice the pixel camera bar, which houses our dual rear camera system with a 12 mega pixel main and ultra wide lens. And all of that is encased in our recycled aluminum frame. So the fir for the first time [00:02:00] we've developed a common hardware system that we've scaled across the pixel portfolio from our flagship phones to our a series. So what does that mean? It means that pixel six a includes the same fast 5g con activity as pixel six and six pro it uses the exact same security architecture with tighten M two for industry leading protection that makes the phone more resilient to attacks. And [00:02:30] most importantly, pixel six, a uses the same premium Google tensor SOC as our pixel six pro. Speaker 2: And this summer we're excited to expand the pixel buds family with a pro to your offering. It's a powerful new set of earbuds called pixel buds pro Let's take a look at what makes 'em so special. These earbuds have all the helpfulness and smarts you'd expect from Google [00:03:00] embedded in the best mobile audio hardware we've ever designed. And they're the first pixel buds with active noise cancellation Speaker 2: Noise cancellation is a difficult technical challenge because it needs to be smart enough to account for noise across a wide frequency spectrum and powerful enough for super low latency. Pixel buds pro deliver one of the best noise cancellation performances in wireless earbuds today because they're designed around a new custom audio [00:03:30] processor. It's a six core audio chip running Google developed algorithms tuned by our in-house audio engineering team. It uses a neural processing engine to analyze external sound with extremely low latency, canceling it in real time through custom speakers, pixel buds pro gives you up to 11 hours listening time or seven hours with active noise cancellation turned on. So you can tune out the noise on that long flight. Speaker 2: [00:04:00] Like all our pixel buds, the pro series are built to deliver a helpful hands free experience. So you can ask the assistant for all sorts of things like walking directions or get real time translation in 40 languages and much more pixel buds pro will support multi-point connectivity. So your earbuds know to automatically switch from a podcast on your phone, to a video call on your laptop. It's so much easier than clicking into your Bluetooth settings, and it works between your compatible phones, tablets, laptops, and TVs. [00:04:30] And later this year, we'll update pixel Bud's pro to support S spatial audio. So when you watch a movie or TV show on compatible pixel phones, you'll be right in the middle of the action. Lastly, if you ever lose an earbud, you can use find my device to ring your pixel buds pro horsey, where they're at, even if you only lost one of them, [00:05:00] The new pixel buds pro come in four colors, they'll be available online for pre-order on July 21st and on sale. The 28th, delivering the smarts of Google and top tier active noise cancellation for 1 99. And it's the first watch built inside and out by Google. And it's coming this fall with our new pixel seven pixel watch has a bold circular dome design, a tactile [00:05:30] crown and beautiful recycled stainless steel with customizable bands that seamlessly attach Speaker 2: And pixel watch delivers an outstanding wear OS experience on your wrist. It features an improved wireless UI with more fluid navigations and smart notifications. It's all designed to be tappable, voice enabled and glanceable so you can be more present at home at work or [00:06:00] on the go. You can ask the assistant for help getting things done. And for those little bits of information you need throughout the day, and with Google maps, you can get directions on the go. Even without your phone, within own with the new Google wallet, you can leave your physical wallet at home too. Speaker 2: You can quickly tap to pay [00:06:30] at the store order to ride the subway and with the new Google home app for where OS you can turn off the lights, adjust the thermostat, or get an alert when there's a person or a package at your front door. It's a next generation Android tablet powered by Google tensor designed to be a perfect companion for your pixel phone, the tablet bridges your on the go life with your at home life, working seamlessly with all of your pixel devices to provide [00:07:00] the most helpful experience possible. We're designing it to be the most helpful tablet in the world, and we're aiming to make it available. Next year, Android 13 builds on our material. You design language. So your phone has even more ways to adapt to your style. All your app icons can now incorporate your color theme. And there's a new media control that tailors its look to the music you're listening [00:07:30] to. I love how the progress bar grooves to the beat. It's super cool. You can even personalize your experience by setting a different language per app. So if you're multilingual, you can use your social media app in one language and your banking app in another. And of course Android 13 comes jam packed with dozens of new security and privacy features. Today. We're excited to introduce [00:08:00] the new Google wallet. Speaker 2: It's a digital wallet for Android. That gives you fast, secure access to your everyday essentials. Your Google wallet, securely stores, your payment cards. So you can tap to pay anywhere. Google pay is accepted, but wallet is for so much more than payments. It's a way to unlock more of the world around you. You [00:08:30] can show your student ID on campus board of flight or start your car. You can even use it as your park pass to explore Walt Disney world items that contain highly personal information. Like your vaccine card are stored on your device and not shared with anyone, not even Google. Now we know it's hard to part with your physical wallet. If it doesn't have your most essential item, your ID. So we're working with states [00:09:00] here in the us and governments around the world to bring digital IDs to wallet later this year, Starting with driver's licenses. You can share the information in your ID without ever having to give your phone to another person, simply tap via NFC or use a QR code. Google wallet will be rolling out to Android and S devices around the [00:09:30] world in the coming weeks. Speaker 5: One thing I absolutely love are the changes to the notification shade it's been expanded to let you see more at a glance and have control right at your fingertips. There's also a new app task bar that runs along the bottom. You can see if I go ahead and fire up Google photos, the task bar is still there and it gives me easy access to all my apps when I need them. This bigger screen also makes [00:10:00] multitasking super easy. Say I want to share a picture from my latest vacation with a friend, I can pick up the conversation, Choose a photo, even edit it. It was pretty warm that day. As I remember it and then drag it straight in Speaker 6: [00:10:30] This fall, we're extending phone hub. So you can directly access all your phone's messaging apps on your Chromebook phone hub gives you the exact app you're familiar with because the streaming from your phone, no need to install a desktop client or keep them running in a tab that gets lost on your browser. So you can jump between chats, send and reply to messages, even add reactions to photos from [00:11:00] your friends. And here's one of my favorite new features. Copy something on your phone and paste it on your tablet. It could be a URL, an address, or even a picture or screenshot. It's so simple and useful. Speaker 7: Thanks to years of engineering investment in our password manager, two step verification, security keys, and most recently pass keys. We've laid the path for a future without [00:11:30] passwords. Speaker 7: And we're now leading an industrywide effort to enable passwordless sign in across every device, website and application on any platform. I'm really proud of the work we've done to make secure authentication, accessible for everyone everywhere. As we all do more and more of our shopping online, [00:12:00] keeping your payment information safe and secure is critically important. Today. I'm excited to announce the launch of virtual cards on Chrome and Android. Now, when you use AutoFi to complete your payment details at checkout will replace your card number with a distinct virtual number, reducing the risk of fraud and identity theft. To give more people access to a safer way to pay online. We've worked closely with visa American express capital one and MasterCard to [00:12:30] rule out virtual cards starting this summer. Speaker 4: We're Speaker 7: Constantly monitoring the security of your Google account to give you peace of mind. We're now adding a safety status on your profile picture. So if anything needs your attention, we'll let you know and then guide you through simple steps to ensure your account is secure. Speaker 1: Thank you to all of the developers, partners, and customers who joined us today. [00:13:00] We look forward to building the future with all of you. Thank you so much.