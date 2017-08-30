Google intro AR dev kit, Apple's 4K movie pricing battle

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Transcript
This is Cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Google has released an augmented reality development kit called AR core that contains a set of tools for software makers to build AR experiences for android. Right now AR core will only work with a few select phones like google's pixel and Samsung's S8. The look for AR court to be more widely available in the winter, with the 4K Apple TV on the horizon, the company finds itself scrambling to nail down pricing with Hollywood Studios. The Wall Street Journal reports that several major studios are at odds with Apple's pricing plan, because the company wants to charge the same amount of money for standard HD film. Some studios want Apple to charge a five to ten dollar premium. And finally, Uber is removing a feature in its app that tracked riders after a trip had ended. The controversial technique was defended by Uber as a safety measure But it faced substantial criticism from privacy advocates. Look for the change to roll out on iPhone soon. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Store.