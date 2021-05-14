Google in hot water in Italy, Roku resurrects Quibi
Italy's antitrust authority has fined Google over 100 million euros or roughly 123 million US dollars.
The agency says that Google abused its market dominance by preventing a developer from releasing an app for Android Auto.
Google has also been issued a cease and desist by the antitrust authority.
In a statement, Google said it disagreed with the authorities decision and will review its options.
Roku is set to release 30 new titles on its Roku channel starting on May 20th.
These new titles are actually the ones acquired through Roku is deal with Kwibi Kwibi was a short lived short form video streaming service.
Roku is kwibi content will be available for free and be ad supported.
Researchers say they have developed a system that combines machine learning and a brain computer interface to convert handwriting from a brain to text on a screen.
The method allowed the experiment participant to type at speeds of 90 characters per minute at a greater than 99% accuracy offline with autocorrect.
The full study was published in the journal Nature.
