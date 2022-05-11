Google Gives Us a Glimpse of New AR Glasses With Live Translate

May 11 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: It's important. We design in a way that is built for the real world, and doesn't take you away from it. And AR gives us new ways to accomplish this. Let's take language. As an example, language is just so fundamental to connecting with one another yet, understanding someone who speaks a different language or trying to follow a conversation. If you're deaf or heart of hearing can be a real challenge. Let's see what happens when [00:00:30] we take our advancements in translation and transcription and deliver them in your line of sight. In one of the early prototypes, we have been testing, take a look. Speaker 2: My mother speaks Mandarin and I speak English, Which is a strange thing. Speaker 3: We'd love to be able to [00:01:00] share with you a new prototype we've been working on. You should be seeing what I'm saying, just transcribed for you in real time. Kind of like subtitles for the world. Speaker 4: What we're working on is technology that enables us to break down language barriers, taking years of research and Google translate and bringing that to glasses. Speaker 5: Do you see me? Speaker 6: Oh, see, oh, Speaker 5: [00:01:30] I'm actually looking straight into your eyes. And it seems like you're looking right Speaker 6: At me, Speaker 4: Making access to information just instant and intuitive by doing that technology fades into the background. And we're more connected with the people and the things around us, Giving people the gift of communicating with anyone. No matter what language [00:02:00] they speak, I think is a really powerful thing. Speaker 7: Yes, Speaker 1: [00:02:30] You can see it in their faces. The joy that comes with speaking naturally to someone that moment of connection to understand and be understood. That's what our focus on knowledge and computing is all about. And it's what we strive for every day with products that are built to help.