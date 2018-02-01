Google Flights adds predictive delays, Uber's bike share service

Tech Today
Google Flights adds predictive delays, Uber's bike share serviceToday's major tech stories include Google's flight data service adding new data, Uber's new bike share service in San Francisco and Samsung aiming for a foldable phone to release this year.
Transcript
This is CNet, and here are the stories that matter right now. Google's popular flight booking service is getting two new features. Using a massive collection of flight data, the servers will now start predicting which flights will be delayed. It will also supply specific reasons for actual flight times that have been rescheduled. Aside from delay information, Google flights will also tell you which amenities are included with basic prices. Uber is trying out a new bike sharing service, with the start up jump exclusively in San Francisco. The dockless bike program will let users rent 1 of 250 bikes, and charge $2 for the first 30 minutes and then an additional fee per minute afterwards. The program currently has a permit to operate for 18 months. [MUSIC] And finally Samsung appears to be full steam head making a foldable Galaxy phone for release sometime this year. In an earnings report, the company said it's developing a foldable display. But it's unclear if the screen itself will fold or if it will be comprised of two screens that can fold onto each other. [MUSIC] You can stay up-to-date by downloading the CNet tech today app in Apple or Google Play Store.