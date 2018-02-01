Your video, "Google Flights adds predictive delays, Uber's bike share service "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Google Flights adds predictive delays, Uber's bike share service

Today's major tech stories include Google's flight data service adding new data, Uber's new bike share service in San Francisco and Samsung aiming for a foldable phone to release this year.
1:07 /
Transcript
This is CNet, and here are the stories that matter right now. Google's popular flight booking service is getting two new features. Using a massive collection of flight data, the servers will now start predicting which flights will be delayed. It will also supply specific reasons for actual flight times that have been rescheduled. Aside from delay information, Google flights will also tell you which amenities are included with basic prices. Uber is trying out a new bike sharing service, with the start up jump exclusively in San Francisco. The dockless bike program will let users rent 1 of 250 bikes, and charge $2 for the first 30 minutes and then an additional fee per minute afterwards. The program currently has a permit to operate for 18 months. [MUSIC] And finally Samsung appears to be full steam head making a foldable Galaxy phone for release sometime this year. In an earnings report, the company said it's developing a foldable display. But it's unclear if the screen itself will fold or if it will be comprised of two screens that can fold onto each other. [MUSIC] You can stay up-to-date by downloading the CNet tech today app in Apple or Google Play Store.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Amazon enters the healthcare business, Apple slashes iPhone X production
Amazon enters the healthcare business, Apple slashes iPhone X production
1:10
Today's major tech headlines include Amazon's foray into US healthcare, Apple's slashing production of the iPhone X and Verizon's decision...
Play video
Video: Samsung Galaxy S9: The latest details
Samsung Galaxy S9: The latest details
4:14
It's the latest news and rumors surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S9's Feb. 25 announcement. All-new camera features, Intelligent Scan...
Play video
Video: 6 tips to keep packages from getting stolen off your porch
6 tips to keep packages from getting stolen off your porch
2:08
Packages left on your porch are easy targets for thieves, but here are some easy ways to protect yourself.
Play video
Video: New Apple products with custom chips, Facebook's new local focus
New Apple products with custom chips, Facebook's new local focus
1:06
Today's major tech stories include Apple releasing new products with customized chips, Facebook switching to a local news focus and...
Play video
Video: Apple may have slashed iPhone X production in half
Apple may have slashed iPhone X production in half
1:16
A new report claims Apple will make 20 million iPhone Xs in the first quarter of 2018, rather than 40 million.
Play video
Video: This high-tech stadium roof will keep fans warm during the big game
This high-tech stadium roof will keep fans warm during the big game
1:42
The Vikings stadium in Minneapolis has a transparent roof like no other in the United States.
Play video
Video: Apple HomePod preorders begin, Intel shares up despite security problems
Apple HomePod preorders begin, Intel shares up despite security problems
1:21
The $349 smart speaker goes on sale just as Apple previews iOS 11.3. Meanwhile, Intel stock sees no impact from the Spectre and Meltdown...
Play video
Video: This Republican lawmaker says tech execs should keep politics to themselves
This Republican lawmaker says tech execs should keep politics to themselves
15:40
Outgoing Republican Congressman Darrell Issa of California says tech's fights with Trump are too much about ideology and not about...
Play video