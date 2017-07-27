Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Google drops Instant Search, Waze heads to Android Auto

The biggest stories in tech include Google dropping Instant Search results, a Cochlear implant that works with iOS and Waze heading to Android Auto.
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Instant search will be disappearing from Google according to Search Engine Land, in an effort to make searching more mobile friendly, which makes up about half of all Google requests. Google search results will no longer auto-populate as you type. Ending a feature that debuted back in 2010. Apple has teamed up with Cochlear on the the Nucleus 7 sound processor, which will work natively with the iPhone, delivering audio to an implanted device in a customers body directly to the auditory nerve. The Nucleus 7 is due in September in the US and Canada. And, finally, Waze is coming to Android Auto after a lengthy beta The in dash version of the crowdsourced driving app makes it easy to report items like police activity and accidents with as few steps as possible. Current Waze users will be able to log in to bring up recent searches and settings as well. You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

