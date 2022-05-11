Google Docs Getting Automated TL:DR Summaries

May 11 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: Building it into our workspace products to help people be more efficient, whether you work for a small business or a large institution, chances are you spend a lot of time reading documents. Maybe you felt that way of panic. When you realize you have a 25 page document to read ahead of a meeting that starts in five minutes, Google at Google. Whenever I get a long document or email, I look for a TLDR at the top. TLDR is short for too long. Didn't read And it got us thinking [00:00:30] wouldn't life be better. If more things had a TLDR, that's why we have introduced automated summarization for Google docs. Speaker 1: Using one of the machine learning models. Google docs will automatically pauses and pull out the main points. This, this marks a big leap forward for natural language processing. It requires understanding of long passages, information, compression and language generation, [00:01:00] which used to be outside of the capabilities of even the best machine learning models and docs are only the beginning. We are launching summarization for other products in workspace. It'll come to Google chat in the next few months, providing a helpful digest of chat conversations. So you can jump right back into a group chat or look back at the key key highlights what's for lunch [00:01:30] What's for lunch is definitely a highlight. In my opinion, Speaker 2: <laugh> Speaker 1: We are working to bring transcription and summarization to Google meet as well. So you can catch upon some of the most important meetings you missed.