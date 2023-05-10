Google Brings 3D Wallpaper to Android 14 Phones
Google Brings 3D Wallpaper to Android 14 Phones
2:35
Watch Now

Google Brings 3D Wallpaper to Android 14 Phones

Phones
Speaker 1: Of course, many of us like to use a favorite photo for our wallpaper. And so with a new cinematic wallpaper feature, you can create a stunning 3D image from any regular photo and then use it as your wallpaper. So let's take a look. So this time I'm gonna go into my photos, and I really like this photo of my daughter. So let me select that. And you'll notice there's a sparkle icon at the top. So if I tap that, I get a new option for cinematic wallpaper. So let me, uh, activate that and then wait [00:00:30] for it. Speaker 2: Boom. Speaker 1: Okay. Now, under the hood, we're using an on devised convolutional neural network to estimate death, and then a generative adversarial network for in painting as the background moves. The result is a beautiful cinematic 3D photo. So then let me set the photo, set the wallpaper, and then I'm gonna return home and check out the parallax effect. As I tilt the device, it literally jumps off the screen. [00:01:00] So both cinematic wallpapers and emoji wallpapers are coming first to pixel devices next book. Speaker 1: So let's say you don't have the perfect wallpaper photo handy, or you just wanna have fun and create something new. With our new generative AI wallpaper, you choose what inspires you, and then we create a beautiful wallpaper to fit your vision. So let's take a look. So this time I'm gonna [00:01:30] go and select, create a wallpaper with ai. And I like classic arts. Let me tap that. Now. You'll notice at the bottom we use structured prompts to make it easier to create. So, for example, I can pick, uh, what am I gonna do City by the Bay in a, uh, post-impressionist style. Cool. And I type tap create wallpaper. Nice. Now, behind the scenes we're using Google's text to image diffusion models to generate completely new [00:02:00] and original wallpapers. And I can swipe through and see all the different options that it's created. And some of these look really cool, right? Uh, so let me, let me pick this one. I like this one. So I'll select that, set the wallpaper, and then return home. Cool. So now out of the billions of Android phones in the world, no other phone will be quite like mine. And thanks to material you, you can see that the system's color palette is automatically adapted [00:02:30] to match the wallpaper I created. Generative AI wallpapers will be coming this fall.

Up Next

Google Reveals New Magic Editor for Photos
magic-editor-2

Up Next

Google Reveals New Magic Editor for Photos

Google Updates Maps With More Immersive Features
google-maps-2

Google Updates Maps With More Immersive Features

Everything Announced at Google I/O 2023
230510-clean-google-i-o-supercut-thumbnail

Everything Announced at Google I/O 2023

Google Unveils Android 14 for Phones, Wearables and Tablets
1080-00-23-16-28-still003.png

Google Unveils Android 14 for Phones, Wearables and Tablets

Pixel Fold Hands-on: A First Look at Google's First Foldable
pixelfold

Pixel Fold Hands-on: A First Look at Google's First Foldable

Pixel 7A Review: A Step Forward for Google's Budget Phone
pixel7a-00-01-14-23-still002

Pixel 7A Review: A Step Forward for Google's Budget Phone

Google Search Gets New AI Tools
1080-00-12-18-27-still002.png

Google Search Gets New AI Tools

Google Shows New Bard Generative AI Tools at I/O
1080-00-03-27-27-still001.png

Google Shows New Bard Generative AI Tools at I/O

Watch Google Introduce PaLM 2
screenshot-2023-05-10-at-18-26-50.png

Watch Google Introduce PaLM 2

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Google Reveals New Magic Editor for Photos
magic-editor-2

Google Reveals New Magic Editor for Photos

Google Updates Maps With More Immersive Features
google-maps-2

Google Updates Maps With More Immersive Features

Google Brings 3D Wallpaper to Android 14 Phones
wallpaperstill

Google Brings 3D Wallpaper to Android 14 Phones

Everything Announced at Google I/O 2023
230510-clean-google-i-o-supercut-thumbnail

Everything Announced at Google I/O 2023

Google Unveils Android 14 for Phones, Wearables and Tablets
1080-00-23-16-28-still003.png

Google Unveils Android 14 for Phones, Wearables and Tablets

Pixel Tablet Hands-On: Google's Big Return to Tablets (Again)
thumb3

Pixel Tablet Hands-On: Google's Big Return to Tablets (Again)

Most Popular All most popular

Comparing Bing Chat, Bard Chat and ChatGPT
230501-yt-vs-chatgpt-bard-bing-v04

Comparing Bing Chat, Bard Chat and ChatGPT

Ukraine Invasion: Where to Find Accurate Information Online in Real Time
thumb2

Ukraine Invasion: Where to Find Accurate Information Online in Real Time

Displace TV Is a Wireless TV You Can Hang on Your Window
displacethumb1

Displace TV Is a Wireless TV You Can Hang on Your Window

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC
pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

7 Months Later and the iPhone 14 Pro Still Makes Me Happy
p1003424

7 Months Later and the iPhone 14 Pro Still Makes Me Happy

Benefits of a Sleep Mask: How Light Affects Your Sleep
sleep-mask-thumb-2.png

Benefits of a Sleep Mask: How Light Affects Your Sleep

Latest Products All latest products

Pixel Fold Hands-on: A First Look at Google's First Foldable
pixelfold

Pixel Fold Hands-on: A First Look at Google's First Foldable

Asus ROG Ally First Look
thumbrog1

Asus ROG Ally First Look

Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture
samsung-tv-event-cnet-00-01-22-10-still001.png

Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture

Galaxy A54 5G: Hands-on With Samsung's New Budget Phone
p1100354

Galaxy A54 5G: Hands-on With Samsung's New Budget Phone

Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option
p1100232-mov-20-24-38-02-still001.png

Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option

Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 Are Here: See the Next Gen of Wireless Streaming Speakers
sonos-00-00-05-22-still001

Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 Are Here: See the Next Gen of Wireless Streaming Speakers

Latest How To All how to videos

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam
car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC
pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam