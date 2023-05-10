Google Brings 3D Wallpaper to Android 14 Phones 2:35 Watch Now

Google Brings 3D Wallpaper to Android 14 Phones

May 10, 2023 Phones

Speaker 1: Of course, many of us like to use a favorite photo for our wallpaper. And so with a new cinematic wallpaper feature, you can create a stunning 3D image from any regular photo and then use it as your wallpaper. So let's take a look. So this time I'm gonna go into my photos, and I really like this photo of my daughter. So let me select that. And you'll notice there's a sparkle icon at the top. So if I tap that, I get a new option for cinematic wallpaper. So let me, uh, activate that and then wait [00:00:30] for it. Speaker 2: Boom. Speaker 1: Okay. Now, under the hood, we're using an on devised convolutional neural network to estimate death, and then a generative adversarial network for in painting as the background moves. The result is a beautiful cinematic 3D photo. So then let me set the photo, set the wallpaper, and then I'm gonna return home and check out the parallax effect. As I tilt the device, it literally jumps off the screen. [00:01:00] So both cinematic wallpapers and emoji wallpapers are coming first to pixel devices next book. Speaker 1: So let's say you don't have the perfect wallpaper photo handy, or you just wanna have fun and create something new. With our new generative AI wallpaper, you choose what inspires you, and then we create a beautiful wallpaper to fit your vision. So let's take a look. So this time I'm gonna [00:01:30] go and select, create a wallpaper with ai. And I like classic arts. Let me tap that. Now. You'll notice at the bottom we use structured prompts to make it easier to create. So, for example, I can pick, uh, what am I gonna do City by the Bay in a, uh, post-impressionist style. Cool. And I type tap create wallpaper. Nice. Now, behind the scenes we're using Google's text to image diffusion models to generate completely new [00:02:00] and original wallpapers. And I can swipe through and see all the different options that it's created. And some of these look really cool, right? Uh, so let me, let me pick this one. I like this one. So I'll select that, set the wallpaper, and then return home. Cool. So now out of the billions of Android phones in the world, no other phone will be quite like mine. And thanks to material you, you can see that the system's color palette is automatically adapted [00:02:30] to match the wallpaper I created. Generative AI wallpapers will be coming this fall.