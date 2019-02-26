Tech Today

Google bringing AI to texting, Sprint's 5G launch plans

Transcript
This is C/NET. And hear the stories that matter right now. Google wants to add more artificial intelligence to your text messages. The company's bringing Google Assistant to the Android messages app in order to add more context to your conversations, specifically about movies, restaurants, and whether. The service will recommend sending information to a contact based on what you're talking about Give you the option to forward it along. Sprint is aiming to launch its 5G service in May in four cities, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Kansas City. But that's not it. By the end of the first half of 2019 they expect Houston, LA, New York, Phoenix, and Washington DC to have up and running 5G networks as well. The race to 5G is on fire with carriers all promising quick rollouts, though Sprint's plan was originally scheduled for the second half of this year. And finally, CNET got hands on with Hololens 2, the updated AR headset from Microsoft that is focusing on enterprise use. The new version of the headset flips up like a welding helmet and uses eye-tracking It also has a larger viewable image meaning objects aren't as isolated. Microsoft also says the device can sense different emotions. For more on Hollow Lens and the latest you can visit cnet. [MUSIC]
