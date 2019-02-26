Google Assistant makes your Android texts smarter

Hands-on with this new feature, and more, from MWC 2019.
Meet the Google Cardboard of 3D: the Holoscreen.
A breakdown on how much your phone knows you
Netflix hauled in Oscars but couldn't quite land best picture
The creator of HoloLens 2 discusses its future
Samsung Galaxy Fold and S10: Editors react
Huawei CEO thanks US for 'promoting' its 5G program
Why the Galaxy S10's ultrasonic fingerprint reader matters
Galaxy Fold: First impressions of Samsung's foldable phone
Galaxy Fold: Samsung reveals more about its foldable phone
Apple's next launch events: Everything we know
Galaxy Fold vs. Huawei Mate X: CNET editors react
The Twilight Zone: First official trailer
LG's mid-range Q60, K50 and K40 phones at MWC focus on AI
LG debuts V50 ThinQ 5G and a wacky Dual Screen attachment at MWC
LG G8's Z camera serves up some trippy gesture controls
Microsoft HoloLens 2: A first dive into the future of AR
Galaxy Fold who? Here's a cheaper foldable phone design
Nokia 9 PureView goes crazy with five rear cameras
6 ways Google Home helps you cook
Here's how to use Google's Password Checkup tool
How to set Dark and even 'Darker' Mode on MacOS
Google Call Screen: Everything to know
2019 Grammys: Everything you need to know
Enable Android Pie's dark mode to save battery life