Google Assistant comes to Xbox One, Uber revamps app

Transcript
Transcription not available for Google Assistant comes to Xbox One, Uber revamps app.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

64 episodes

Alphabet City

64 episodes

CNET Top 5

830 episodes

The Daily Charge

873 episodes

What the Future

316 episodes

Tech Today

988 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

What to do if your personal information is part of a data breach

2:42

Amazon beefs up Ring privacy with Home Mode feature

1:30

Amazon shows all-new Eero Wi-Fi system

1:21

Amazon's new smart oven is Alexa-enabled

2:18

Amazon reveals Echo Frames smart glasses

2:38

Amazon debuts Echo Buds with Bose noise cancellation, Alexa

3:13

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Galaxy Note 10 versus Note 10 Plus: We determine the better phone

4:17

Taking Amazon's $50 Echo Auto for a test-drive

6:53

Lesser-known features inside the iPhone 11

9:39

iPhone 11: How tough is the glass?

11:55

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Honda Civic Coupe

2:28

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Venue

2:39

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Taking Amazon's $50 Echo Auto for a test-drive

6:53

The only reason to get a Switch Lite

4:49

Roku's 2019 players revealed, starting at $30

1:44

Facebook leans into Portal video chatting with three new devices

4:47

LG B9 OLED TV review: This is the high-end 2019 TV to buy

3:45

Apple Watch Series 5 review: You can see the time now

6:58

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to use Google Translate's photo tool

2:03

iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

1:32

Everything to know about the Brave browser

2:09

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55

Here's how to keep spam out of your Google Calendar

1:14

Best dark mode iOS apps to try now

2:14