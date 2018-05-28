Google and Facebook face GDPR backlash, Jeff Bezos reaches for the moon

Tech Today
Google and Facebook face GDPR backlash, Jeff Bezos reaches for the moonToday's biggest tech stories include the impact of the EU's privacy regulations for Google and Facebook and Jeff Bezos' plans for the future of civilisation.
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. An Austrian privacy group is lobbying European regulators to fine Google, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp for contravening Europe's new GDPR laws. The General Data Protection Regulation gives EU citizens greater control over how their information is used online. But the advocacy group says Google and Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, are forcing users to consent to privacy terms or stop using the services all together. Google and Facebook didn't comment on the action but said they are committed to complying with the new laws. Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos says, humans must go back to the moon, and this time to stay. Speaking at the space development conference in Los Angeles on Friday. Bezos said, humanity will have to leave this planet to keep growing. According to the Wall Street Journal. Bezos, who founded the space exploration company Blue Origin, didn't reveal any specific plans to settle humans in space, but it will require companies to work together over many decades. And finally, Amazon is set to save the TV series The Expanse, which was cancelled by SyFy on May 10. Fans lobbied hard to save the series with some even paying to fly a The Expanse banner over Amazon's headquarters. Their efforts paid off with Bezos revealing at the Space Development Conference that the program would come to Amazon.