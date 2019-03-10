Good Omens brings the End Times to SXSW

We're here at South by Southwest where Amazon Prime Video has brought us to the Garden of Earthly Delights in honor of it's upcoming mini-series Good Omens.
If the world is about to end you might as well live it up.
Good Omens tells the story of an angel and a demon working together to try to thwart the apocalypse.
We have to work together.
We have nothing whatsoever in common.
I don't even like you.
You do.
So naturally, Amazon's event straddled the line between heaven and hell.
On one side, a heavenly respite with manicures and hand massages.
On the other pure evil incarnate, a hell hound puppy pen or you get pet and maybe even adopt one of Satan's fluffiest minions, and in the middle the tree of knowledge, which these days is mostly just dispensing beer and the occasional apocalyptic prophecy.
Turns out the end of the world is catered and comes with a DJ.
We're doomed.
Welcome to the end times.
Good Omens streams on Amazon Prime Video May 31st, check back with CNET.
COM for more coverage from South by Southwest.