Tech Minute

Gift ideas to make Mom’s life easier

Transcript
[MUSIC] Regardless of how tech savvy your mom is, she'll appreciate the thoughtfulness and ease of use of these gadgets. Moms are multitaskers so she's got to have some comfortable wireless ear buds for talking or listening to podcasts with her hands free. You can find them at a range of price points from the $50 Blitz Wolf to Samsung's $130 Galaxy Buds. To Apple's AirPods which start at 147 bucks. Since moms are master jugglers, they need their gadgets to be efficient. The Google Home Hub provides great digital assistant services, while offering useful information on its screen like recipes, calendar appointments and even photographs. It starts around $150, As amazing as mom's are, they sometimes misplace things. That's why giving her Tile Bluetooth trackers will be a lifesaver. Stick them on the phone, keys, tablet and easily activate from an app to find what you've misplaced. They start around $40 on Amazon. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS news. [MUSIC]
Tech Industry

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Facebook co-founder: Time to break up the social network

5:10

Jeff Bezos reveals plans for the moon and beyond

3:33

You deleted your Alexa voice recordings, but the text records are still there

2:27

Google's AI tech hopes to catch early signs of cancer

3:39

Live Caption adds subtitles to any video or audio clip

2:37

A faster Google Assistant will help you decide what to eat

4:45

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

iOS 13 leaks hint at future products and the latest iPhone 11 rumors

7:52

2019 iPhones could bring back Touch ID, and AirPods 3 coming soon

5:44

The MacBook Pro OLED Touchbar is leaked and Apple's 3-year "major" iPhone cycle

6:33

Singaporean flying car can't launch in its home country

2:24

LG C9 OLED TV has the best picture quality ever

2:18

Android Q beta: What's new?

4:54

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Android Q beta: What's new?

4:54

The Google Nest Hub Max soups up the smart display

4:47

Google Search gets AR, and Google Lens wants to be your assistant

4:19

LG C9 OLED TV has the best picture quality ever

2:18

Want to buy an espresso machine? Here's what you need to know

1:51

Watch Kentucky Derby horses travel in style aboard 'Air Horse One'

4:23

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49

3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home

2:13

How to clean your phone (and things to never do)

2:34

How to tell if your food is safe to eat

2:14

How to find your lost Android phone

3:01

How to post to Instagram from a computer

1:48