Get the real deals on Cyber Monday

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Minute
Get the real deals on Cyber MondayHere's a few tips to tell if a deal is actually a good deal before you buy on Cyber Monday.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Expect discounts from lots of retailers on Cyber Monday. But use one of these tools to make sure you're really getting a good deal. Try a price tracking tool like camelcamelcamel for Amazon. It compares the current price against historical data Just search for the product to see a chart to see when it was cheapest. Google Shopping brings up a list of retailers when you search for a product so you can see who sells it cheapest. Ebay is also offering price matching on offer 50,000 items for deals through Cyber Monday. The Slick Deals app has user vetted deals from other savvy shoppers to highlight products you might have missed. Don't forget to look for coupons or discount codes. A browser extension, like Honey, automatically applies any codes at checkout and has a price tracker built in. Also, make sure to check the retailer's social media for special codes or advanced notice of sales. And always check the return policy. It's not much of a deal if you end up having to pay for a retailer to restock an item or for postage if you return it. In San Francisco, I'm Lexy Savvides with CNET for CBS News. [BLANK_AUDIO]