Tech Minute

Get more from your appliances with a smart plug

Transcript
A smart plug is an inexpensive and simple addition ,to your home or office to help you automate your appliances. They pop right into your regular outlets and then your appliances or electronics plug into them download the corresponding apps that come with plug onto your phone or tablet and you can begin programming your appliances. For example set your coffee maker to star brewing every morning at 7:00AM. Have the television automatically turned on or off at a preset time, even preheat your curling iron, and if you forget to turn it off and you leave the house, you can do so though the app. The most useful smart plugs come with features like scheduling or wade modes, so you can set your lamps and television to run while you're gone, to keep any would be thiefs away. To get even more out of your smart plug, pair it with your smart speaker. That way you can use your voice commands to Alexa, Google Home, or Siri to activate your devices. Smart plugs are widely available through Amazon and start around $13. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]
