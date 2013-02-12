Get into the spirit with MetroPCS' LG Spirit 4G

CNET First Look
Transcript
Hello, everybody. It's Lynn La from CNET, and today we're gonna check out the LG Spirit 4G from MetroPCS. The Spirit is a 4G LTE handset that runs on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. It features LG's Optimus 3 user interface which includes customizable icons and the notetaking app QuickMemo. It's equipped with a 4.5-inch Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen and a 1.2 gigahertz dual-core processor. In addition it has a 2.15 ampere-hour battery that will give you a reported talk time of about 7 hours. On the back is a 5-megapixel shooter that can record up to 1080p HD video. And you can video chat with a 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera. Currently the contract-free device is going for $199 after you send in a mail-in rebate. Again, I'm Lynn and this has been MetroPCS' LG Spirit 4G.