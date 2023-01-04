Get Cozy, or Dark, With New Custom Keycap Drops From Hyper-X and HP
Get Cozy, or Dark, With New Custom Keycap Drops From Hyper-X and HP
2:36
Watch Now

Get Cozy, or Dark, With New Custom Keycap Drops From Hyper-X and HP

Computer Accessories
Speaker 1: If there's one thing gamers like to do, it's make their setups look really unique and cool with all kinds of keyboards and mice and headsets. And I like to customize them maybe with colored lights, ORR designs. It's all about making it personalized, making it for you. HyperX, the gaming accessory arm of HP is here at CES with some new ideas for how to personalize your HyperX keyboard or your mouse or your headset or your microphone, and they're doing it through custom designs made with an industrial color 3D printer that [00:00:30] uses powdered nylon, which is a step above the regular PLA people use for home 3D printing. But it's still pretty not toxic, pretty eco-friendly and obviously HP has the ability to do this on a scale far beyond what the home 3D printer can do. Now they're starting off with keycaps. That's when you replace the keys on your keyboard with custom ones that look different. Speaker 1: I saw some very basic ones, just kind of like cool designs on the W A S D keys, which are very important for gaming. Maybe on the space bar, I also saw ones that are, uh, pretty outrageous, [00:01:00] just kind of whole sculptures that go on your keys. You might wanna keep those on the function row keys at the top that you don't use that often because they're pretty hard to type on. The demo versions of these keycaps and other accessories I saw also fall into a couple of different aesthetic families. There's one side that HyperX calls cozy and it's cats and rabbits and, uh, you know, very mellow kind of past de. Then there's their fancy line, which looks very dark fantasy, uh, with a lot of skulls and horns and things like that. I got to see some keycaps [00:01:30] across those different categories. I also got to see some accessories for other gaming devices such as headset stands that you put your headphones on, even little mouse ears or devil horns that you can put on your, uh, headset. Speaker 1: Little stands for microphones and HyperX has these cool, uh, light up microphones. I saw like the skull and bones sort of throne that holds your microphone. So really a wide variety of stuff. The catch is that these are all limited additions. HyperX is even calling them drops to try to capitalize on that sort of, uh, hu culture of limited [00:02:00] edition merch drops and getting them right away because they're gonna be gone later. It'll be more valuable later. They are starting out in January with a single cozy cat key cap. Uh, that's gonna be $20 and it's gonna be a limited edition drop, so you better go get it right away. And they say that throughout the year they're gonna have additional drops and some of them they're gonna work with different, uh, gaming influencers and other celebrities on. So you could see a lot of cross promotion happening there and all sorts of ways to make your gaming gear, especially if it's HyperX gaming gear look unique [00:02:30] and different.

Up Next

Displace TV Is A Wireless TV You Can Hang On Your Window
displacethumb1

Up Next

Displace TV Is A Wireless TV You Can Hang On Your Window

Samsung Goes Bigger With 77-Inch QD-OLED, 98-Inch QLED TVs
p1013086

Samsung Goes Bigger With 77-Inch QD-OLED, 98-Inch QLED TVs

Volkswagen Reveals ID.7 EV Concept at CES 2023
vw-cms

Volkswagen Reveals ID.7 EV Concept at CES 2023

Asus Unveils All-New ROG RTX 40 Laptops at CES 2023
rog-laptops-ces-2023

Asus Unveils All-New ROG RTX 40 Laptops at CES 2023

Acer Unveils 16-, 18-Inch Predator Helios Gaming Laptops
helios

Acer Unveils 16-, 18-Inch Predator Helios Gaming Laptops

Asus Launches New ROG OLED Gaming Monitors at CES 2023
watch-rog-reveal-oled-swift-gaming-monitors-ces-2023-00-04-41-09-still001

Asus Launches New ROG OLED Gaming Monitors at CES 2023

Nvidia Unveils RTX 40 Series Laptops
ces23-nvidia-rtx40-2

Nvidia Unveils RTX 40 Series Laptops

Nvidia Debuts RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023
nvidia-rtx-00-00-02-22-still096

Nvidia Debuts RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Get Cozy, or Dark, With New Custom Keycap Drops From Hyper-X and HP
hx3d

Get Cozy, or Dark, With New Custom Keycap Drops From Hyper-X and HP

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and Laptop Hope to Be Experiential
hp-thumb

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and Laptop Hope to Be Experiential

This Electric Bike Has a TV In It! (Fully Customizable Icoma Tatamel E-Bike)
230103-yt-ces-icoma-e-bike

This Electric Bike Has a TV In It! (Fully Customizable Icoma Tatamel E-Bike)

Displace TV Is A Wireless TV You Can Hang On Your Window
displacethumb1

Displace TV Is A Wireless TV You Can Hang On Your Window

Samsung Goes Bigger With 77-Inch QD-OLED, 98-Inch QLED TVs
p1013086

Samsung Goes Bigger With 77-Inch QD-OLED, 98-Inch QLED TVs

Volkswagen Reveals ID.7 EV Concept at CES 2023
vw-cms

Volkswagen Reveals ID.7 EV Concept at CES 2023

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?
hp04

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling
dell-lunaconcept

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle
tesla-semi-00-02-40-12-still001

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit