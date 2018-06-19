Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call

The Cheapskate
Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward callThese services will haggle with the cable company on your behalf.
Transcript
Is your cable bill out of control? You've probably heard that you can call the cable company and try to negotiate a better deal, but what if you just don't have time or haggling just isn't your thing? No problem, I've got you covered. [MUSIC] Okay, okay, yeah, I hate you too. Okay, bye bye. Hey, don't feel like getting into it with your cable company? I understand. You do feel like paying less every month, I got you. Let someone else make this call for you. Services like billfixers, BILLSHARK, and Shrinkabill, will haggle on your behalf. Now you'll have to supply them with your account information, which may feel a little unsettling privacy-wise. But here's the real rub, each company takes a cut of whatever you save. Billfixers for example keeps 50%, while BillShark and Shrinkabill take 40 and 45% respectively. Shrinkabill also promises you a $25 gift card if it's not able to save you any money. So I'd start there. Those percentages may seem steep, but in the end you're still getting a lower bill. And these services know how to negotiate maximum savings. So even if you are willing to make the call yourself, you might not fare as well as these master hagglers. A while back I turned BillFixers loose on Comcast and they were able to shave $25 off my monthly bill for a full 12 months. Sure they kept half, but I still saved 150 bucks over the course Of a year and I didn't have to call Comcast which is a big win in my book. Now your mileage may vary of course. But if there's a phone, cable, or satellite radio or other bill you wish could be lower. One of these services is definitely worth a try,