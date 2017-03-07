Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Geostationary Lightning Mapper sends first images back to Earth: CNET News Video
NOAA's Lightning Mapper is operational and currently sending back lightning strike data and images to national weather forecasters in hopes of providing an early warning system for severe weather in the Western Hemisphere.
